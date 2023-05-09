Bio Decontamination Global Market Report 2022: Growing Development in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio Decontamination Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Product (Equipment, Services, Consumables), By Type, By Agent Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bio decontamination market is expected to observe impressive growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2028. The factors which are bolstering the growth of the market are rising prevalence of infectious as well as chronic diseases, growing elderly population, and the development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe is also leading to increasing requirement for decontamination of surgical instruments. This factor is further creating profitable opportunities for bio decontamination market. Moreover, outsourcing bio decontamination services, coupled with extensive technological advancement are expected to impel the growth of the market.



Additionally, growing development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is fostering the growth of global bio decontamination market. The increasing availability of sophisticated biocontamination devices which require minimum manual intervention and are efficient are further anticipated to fuel the market growth through 2028.



Global bio decontamination market is segmented based on product, type, agent type, end user and region. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory centers, bio-pharma companies, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to contribute high revenue during the forecast period owing to increasing usage of bio decontamination products to avoid HAIs and maintaining clean and disease-free environment.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global bio decontamination market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, which can be attributed to strict laws pertaining to medical safety in countries such as United States and Canada. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth through 2028. This is attributed to increasing government initiatives in countries such as India, China, among others for improving healthcare infrastructure.



Market players operating in global bio decontamination market include Ecolab, Inc., ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc., JCE Biotechnology, Howorth Air Technology Limited, PMT (USA) LLC, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Amira Srl, and STERIS Life Science PLC. The companies are focusing on launching new products to enhance their product portfolios. Other growth strategies include mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.

Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Product:

Equipment

Services

Consumables

Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Type:

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Agent Type:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

Nitrogen Dioxide

Global Bio Decontamination Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Bio-pharma Companies

Others

Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Ecolab, Inc.

ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc.

JCE Biotechnology

Howorth Air Technology Limited

PMT ( USA ) LLC

) LLC Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

Amira Srl

STERIS Life Science PLC

