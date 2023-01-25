Bio Decontamination Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 175.9 Million by 2026, Globally, at 5.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Bio Decontamination Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Bio Decontamination Market" By Product and Service (Equipment, Services, and Consumables), By Type (Chamber Decontamination and Room Decontamination), By Agent-Type (Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, and Peracetic Acid), By End-User (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, and Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Bio Decontamination Market size was valued at USD 117.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 175.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Bio Decontamination Market Overview

Bio decontamination is one of the most cost-efficient ways of viral decontamination and hence is highly preferred over other methods. The development of new portable bio contamination devices has supported the bio-decontamination market's growth. The hydrogen peroxide-based devices in particular are highly recommended owing to their safety and material compatibility. With the increase in hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness regarding the prevention of viruses, the bio contamination market is anticipated to expand leaps and bounds during the prediction period.

Furthermore, the administrations of different countries have laid down stringent regulations about the prevention of viral contamination. The market's growth is further backed by the overarching trend of outsourcing the bio-decontamination services to ensure efficient decontamination. The booming biopharma industry and increasing efforts towards the development of sophisticated bio-decontamination devices call for a need to conduct detailed research on the bio-decontamination market. The extensive lifecycle of bio-decontamination equipment may restrict the market's growth. However, rising demand for chamber decontamination and the development of equipment with less manual intervention may present new growth opportunities for the global bio-decontamination market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Bio Decontamination Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Bio Decontamination Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Noxilizer, Inc., JCE Biotechnology, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc., Ecolab, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., STERIS PLC, and Fedegari Autoclavi SpA.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Bio Decontamination Market into Product and Service, Type, Agent Type, End-User, and Geography.

Bio Decontamination Market, by Product and Service



Equipment



Services



Consumables

Bio Decontamination Market, by Type

Chamber Decontamination



Room Decontamination

Bio Decontamination Market, by Agent Type

Chlorine Dioxide



Hydrogen Peroxide



Nitrogen Dioxide



Peracetic Acid

Bio Decontamination Market, by End User

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies



Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Bio Decontamination Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

