Bio Decontamination Market to Grow by USD 46.55 Mn at 6.10% CAGR | Market Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., JCE Biotechnology SAS, Noxilizer Inc., STERIS Plc., TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The surge in the volume of surgical procedures on a global scale will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Geographical Landscape

North America will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. Therefore, the Bio Decontamination Market in this territory is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for bio decontamination in this region. The increasing demand for surgical treatments will facilitate the bio decontamination market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Equipment



Services



Consumables

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bio decontamination market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing demand for surgical treatments as one of the key trends of the bio decontamination market.

Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Bio Decontamination Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bio Decontamination Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bio Decontamination Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bio decontamination market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bio decontamination market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bio decontamination market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio decontamination market vendors

Bio Decontamination Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 46.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Howorth Air Technology Ltd., JCE Biotechnology SAS, Noxilizer Inc., STERIS Plc., TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Fedegari Autoclavi Spa

Howorth Air Technology Ltd.

JCE Biotechnology SAS

Noxilizer Inc.

STERIS Plc.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

