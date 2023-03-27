Bio-detection market size to grow by USD 12,270.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing applications of microorganisms identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-detection market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,270.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of microorganisms is identified as one of the major trends in the market. The use of microorganisms is increasing in products such as food items and beverages, food additives and supplements, and microbial enzymes. For instance, in beverages, microorganisms such as yeast are used for fermenting fruit juices and malted cereals to produce ethanol. They also help produce amino acids such as lysine and glutamic acid, which are used in the food industry as nutritional supplements in bread products. Similarly, microorganisms such as Aspergillus niger and Lactobacillus are used to commercialize certain organic acids, such as citric acid, acetic acid, and lactic acid. The growing use of microorganisms is increasing the demand for bio-detection kits, reagents, and identification systems. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bio-detection Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Bio-detection Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (clinical, food and environmental, and defense), product (instruments, accessories and consumables, and reagents and media), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market growth in the clinical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising number of critically ill patients after the pandemic and the increasing geriatric population across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases influenza and measles in developed and developing countries is supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global bio-detection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bio-detection market.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rise in the number of various infectious diseases has been crucial in driving the growth of the bio-detection market in North America .

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Bio-detection Market – Major Vendors

The global bio-detection market is fragmented and highly competitive. Vendors are adopting various growth strategies, including strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches, to expand their presence. They are also focusing on increasing production in response to rising demand from regional and global markets. Some vendors are introducing advanced bio-detection products that have high throughputs and are less time-consuming. All these factors are intensifying competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

20/20 GeneSystems Inc.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

MBio Diagnostics Inc.

Physical Sciences Inc.

PositiveID Corp.

Research International Inc.

Global Bio-detection Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving growth

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases.

The prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pneumonia, and malaria is increasing worldwide.

Governments and several private organizations are launching awareness programs to educate people about the importance of early diagnosis of diseases.

With the increasing burden of diseases such as HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia, the demand for rapid microbiology techniques for faster and more accurate microbial screening, identification, and testing against pathogens is increasing.

All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering growth

The presence of inadequate healthcare services in developing countries is challenging the growth of the market.

The healthcare system in most developing countries lacks skilled professionals, which limits access to quality healthcare services such as bio-detection.

The stigma and the misconception about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in developing countries discourage people from availing of subsequent treatment for infectious diseases.

The lack of financial resources and inadequate infrastructure further reduce the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this bio-detection market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bio-detection market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bio-detection market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bio-detection market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-detection market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Bio-MEMS devices market size is expected to increase by USD 4.97 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.96%. The market is segmented by product (implantable, injectables, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

size is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.96%. The market is segmented by product (implantable, injectables, and others) and geography ( , , , and ROW). The bio sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 10.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.70%. The market is segmented by product (wearable and non-wearable) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Bio-detection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12270.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bio-detection market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bio-detection market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Clinical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Clinical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and environmental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and environmental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and environmental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and environmental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and environmental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Accessories and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Accessories and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Accessories and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Accessories and consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Accessories and consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Reagents and media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Reagents and media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Reagents and media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Reagents and media - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Reagents and media - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 20/20 GeneSystems Inc.

Exhibit 112: 20/20 GeneSystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: 20/20 GeneSystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: 20/20 GeneSystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bertin Technologies SAS

Exhibit 125: Bertin Technologies SAS - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bertin Technologies SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bertin Technologies SAS - Key offerings

12.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 128: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 133: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 138: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 143: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 148: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Physical Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 153: Physical Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Physical Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Physical Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 PositiveID Corp.

Exhibit 156: PositiveID Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: PositiveID Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: PositiveID Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Research International Inc.

Exhibit 159: Research International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Research International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Research International Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Response Biomedical Corp.

Exhibit 162: Response Biomedical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Response Biomedical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Response Biomedical Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 165: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 166: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 168: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio