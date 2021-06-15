BIO Digital Taiwan Day will be held on June 22

BIO Digital Taiwan Day kicks off with a keynote from David K Lee, CEO of Servier Pharmaceuticals, and features thought-provoking panels and an exciting startup spotlight that highlights the best homegrown research and innovative technologies. 2 Taiwan start-ups will present their solutions to the pandemic and cutting-edge technologies in healthcare to overcome global supply chains with critical items needed to combat the pandemic and advance key research to prevent future health crises.

In the post-COVID era, biotech will play a significant role in improving healthcare systems and warding off potential pandemics. We believe that with its outstanding research and innovation ecosystem, Taiwan has a lot to offer to achieve the best outcome possible for patients.

Key healthcare leaders will discuss the future of biotech and healthcare in two panels:

Panel 1 Post-COVID Solutions and Challenges in Healthcare

Moderator: Po-Shun Lee, Chief Medical Officer of PlateletBio



Panelists:

Helen Chen , Chief Medical Officer of Hebrew SeniorLife

Salman Al-Sabah , Chairman of Surgery at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Hospital in Kuwai t

Peter Lee , Global Medical Director at Amazon

Moderator: Tony Chan , Partner at Morgan Lewis

Panelists :

Robert Lake , Managing Director of Runway Growth Capita l

Sandeep M Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Early Clinical Dept. at Pfizer

Kevin Lalande , Founding Managing Director & CIO at Santé Ventures

Two leading Taiwanese start-ups are also set to exhibit product portfolios during the event.

Somnics

Chung-Chu Chen , Founder and CEO of Somnics, will showcase iNAP®, a smart OSA remote management system including curative effect tracking iNAP Lab+ APP and treatment management cloud platform. Unlike other OSA-treatment machines that use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), the iNAP® system applies negative pressure to the oral cavity allowing patients with OSA to breathe naturally wherever they are.

https://www.somnics.com/





Ed Deng , CEO of Health2Sync, CEO Ed Deng will present the company's digital therapeutics that provide customized, scalable, and data-driven chronic disease management. The platform was deployed across 240 healthcare providers, and has on boarded more than 650,000 patients in Taiwan and Japan . Health2Sync has demonstrated significant improvement in HbA1c control and helped 60 percent of patients achieve controlled blood glucose, compared with the national average of 42 percent.

https://www.mobihealthnews.com/news/apac/combining-fitbit-wearable-devices-glucose-control-app-leads-better-diabetes-management

The event sponsor: The Small and Medium Enterprise Administration(SMEA), Ministry of Economic Affairs(MOEA), Taiwan

Come to join us for this exciting event and embrace an innovative future! To register, please visit the BIO Digital Taiwan Day's Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bio-digital-taiwan-day-tickets-157537327387

