Bio-emulsion Polymers Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

Increasing demand from paints and coatings industry is triggering growth in global bio-emulsion polymers market

Growing construction activity in both developed and developing countries worldwide is fueling paints and coatings demand and augmenting growth in global market

Rising demand for acrylic bio-emulsion polymers is assisting in expansion of overall market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-emulsion polymers market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2030. The last few years have witnessed increased focus on environmental issues with government's worldwide adopting different initiatives and measures to ensure the surroundings remain clean and pollutant-free.

Governments worldwide are promoting the deployment of bio-emulsion polymers in different application areas such as paper and paperboard, adhesives and sealants, and paints and coatings, since bio-emulsion polymers have shown adherence to different eco-friendly norms regarding carbon emission.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77919

Bio-emulsion polymers are emerging as suitable alternative for hazardous monomers such as styrene, isocyanates, and acrylates.

Leading bio-emulsion polymers market players are engaging in growth strategy such as new product launches which are assisting the players in gaining a competitive edge over others and in creating revenue-generating opportunities.

Prominent market player Wacker Chemie AG, in February 2019, announced the launch of a polymer binder that was developed using vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer products. The product has witnessed increased demand in construction industry since they decrease the possibility of formation of cracks.

Also, leading players in global bio-emulsion polymers market are experimenting to improve functional characteristics and meet customer demands.

Furthermore, leading bio-emulsion polymers are increasing their production capacities in a bid to produce functional coating products which do not pose the issues of traditional coatings and are suitable for use in different end-use industries globally.

Key Findings of Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market Study

Increasing Acrylic Bio-Emulsion Polymers Demand Triggering Growth in Global Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Acrylic bio-emulsion polymers are witnessing increased demand in various end-use industries. Increased resistance to sunlight as well as ability to resist different climatic conditions have made acrylic bio-emulsion polymers suitable choice in adhesives and paints and coatings application areas. Also, acrylic bio-emulsion polymers are more cost-effective as compared to other bio-emulsion polymers. Rising demand for acrylic bio-emulsion polymers is augmenting the growth in global bio-emulsion polymers market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77919

Bio-emulsion Polymers Market: Key Drivers

Growing demand from paints and coatings industry is a key growth driver of global bio-emulsion polymers market

Increasing construction activity in both the developed and developing countries worldwide is triggering paints and coatings demand which in turn, is augmenting the growth in overall bio-emulsion polymers market

Rising availability of feedstock from various agricultural products such as corn, soy, wheat, and sugarcane is fueling the growth in bio-emulsion polymers market

Bio-emulsion Polymers Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, Europe is witnessing substantial growth in global bio-emulsion polymers market. Factors such as increasing number of manufacturers looking to develop bio-emulsion polymers for paints and coatings application area as well as increasing awareness about environmental issues in countries such as Italy and Germany are assisting market growth in the region

Bio-emulsion Polymers Market: Key Players

The global bio-emulsion polymers market has fewer established players at present and as a result, competition landscape is consolidated.

It is anticipated that entry of new players, during the forecast period, could help intensify the competition in overall bio-emulsion polymers market.

Well-established bio-emulsion polymers market players are adopting growth strategy such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller market players which is assisting the leading players in expanding their presence in overall market and increasing their revenue.

Some of the prominent players in global bio-emulsion polymers market include DSM, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, HallStar, Clariant, Arkema S.A., and Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=77919

The global bio-emulsion polymers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboards

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Manganese Alloys Market - Manganese Alloys Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Optical Brighteners Market - Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Specialty Carbon Black Market - Specialty Carbon Black Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research