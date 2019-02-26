Bio-herbmd Supplements Offer Traditional Remedies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Shah's supplements have their roots in traditional remedies which began 5,000-years-old ago in India, his ancestral home.

Fast-forwarding to this millennia, the story of Bio-herbmd starts while Steve was sick and he wanted a supplement for his cold and flu symptoms. He couldn't find anything that really worked.

Steve, who grew up working in his father's health food store, decided to put his health food knowledge to work with his degree in manufacturing engineering. What he developed has astonished his customers in his Pompton Plains, N.J. health food store, Nature's Pavilion.

It took Steve more than a year to develop his cold and flu supplement. He incorporated natural holistic treatments, combining an Indian Ayurvedic approach with Chinese medicine as well as European, North American and South American remedies.

That supplement turned out to be CVF, formerly called Cold, Virus & Flu Formula, and his customers started raving about it. CVF is a blend of 24 different herbs from around the world in a ratio that addresses all the symptoms associated with a cold and/or the flu.

"What happened next was beyond my expectations," said Steve, the owner of Nature's Pavilion and CEO of Bio-herbmd. "People were telling me they got better in hours.

"That year, there was a flu epidemic and the nurses were given orders to work whether they were sick or not," Shah said. "They discovered CVF. The nurses made the product very popular."

Now, Steve is ready to bring CVF and his other natural supplements to consumers throughout the country. He has addressed other common ailments as well with an array of targeted products:

Aller-G for allergies, hay fever, and sinus infections

Deep Tissue Gold for joint and muscle relief

Nerve Calm for Stress, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Restless Leg Syndrome, muscle tightening, and sleeplessness.

Anti-Fungal Oil for nail fungus, athlete's foot, ringworm, etc.

Super Ultra Nutrition Greens for energy and the immune system, digestive system, sugar balance, and weight management.

Steve believes his products are ahead of their time. Now, the health food industry is starting to catch up by using herbs that he has been incorporating in his remedies for years.

"We believe eventually the science will prove our products are the most effective," Steve said. "We believe natural products like ours will become more accepted and we believe these products will get the credit they deserve."

For more information about Steve's supplements, check out his website at healthpavilion.com.

