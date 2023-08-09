Bio-Impedance Analyzers Segment to Lead the Growth of Global Body Composition Analyzers Market with a Projected CAGR of 10.2% by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Composition Analyzers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Body Composition Analyzers estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$471.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Skinfold Calipers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Body Composition Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured) -

  • AccuFitness, LLC
  • Beurer GmbH
  • Bodystat Limited
  • COSMED srl
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • InBody Co., Ltd
  • Maltron International Ltd.
  • Omron Corporation
  • RJL Systems, Inc.
  • Seca GmbH&Co. KG
  • Selvas Healthcare lnc.
  • Tanita Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Underlying Conditions among Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients: % of Adults with Condition by Age Category in the US
  • Severely Obese People Face High Risk of Serious COVID-19 Outcomes: Prevalence of Severely Obese People (in %) for Select Countries
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050
  • Endemic Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone to Growth of Body Composition Analyzers Market
  • Bio-Impedance Analyzer Segment to Command Major Share
  • Global Body Composition Analyzers Market By Type (in %): 2020
  • Product Segment Definitions
  • Geographic Market Analysis
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Body Composition Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Growth
  • Top Overweight Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Overweight Population as % of Total Population (2019)
  • Obesity Statistics
  • Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
  • Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth
  • Technology Developments Support Market Growth
  • Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
  • BIA Based Devices Gain Traction for Home Base Body Fat Monitoring
  • Costs and Accuracy Benefits Drive Demand for BIA
  • Segmental Bioimpedance Gains Traction in Body Composition Analysis
  • Increasing Osteoporisis Rates Trigger Demand
  • Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
  • Aging Population and Growing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Demand for Body composition Analyzers
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Select Innovations and Developments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfwpcr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Medical Robots and AI-Enabled Smart Hospitals Transforming Healthcare Landscape, Driving Market Growth at 23.6% CAGR

Turkey Loyalty Market to Witness Impressive Growth at 12.7% CAGR, Reaching US$1,209.2 Million in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.