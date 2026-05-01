Bio Ionic Introduces the AeroGravity Dryer

Light as air, heavy on results

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Ionic, today announces the launch of the AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer, a next-generation hair dryer designed to redefine the powerful performance a lightweight tool can deliver. Created for stylists and beauty enthusiasts alike, AeroGravity combines powerful airflow, advanced ion technology, and travel-ready design, all in a tool that weighs less than one pound.

Bio Ionic AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer

The AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer challenges the long-held tradeoff between power and portability. Delivering up to 40% more powerful airflow velocity* while being at least 30% lighter than traditional dryers**, this breakthrough tool proves that maximum performance no longer requires maximum weight.

"AeroGravity was designed to change what people expect from a lightweight dryer. Most compact tools sacrifice performance, but AeroGravity delivers the power of a full-size dryer while fitting into the palm of your hand. Powered by our AntiStatic Ion Technology, it boosts our signature Bio Ionic ions to dry hair quickly while leaving hair smoother with noticeably less frizz. Its compact, dual-voltage design makes it easy to take a great blowout with you wherever you go; from home to wherever you travel." Sam Farley, Senior Director, Bio Ionic

For years, lightweight dryers have sacrificed airflow and efficiency in favor of portability, resulting in longer dry times and underwhelming results. AeroGravity is engineered with an aerodynamic design while still providing professional-grade power in a compact form, making it ideal for both salon use and styling on the go.

The AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer will be available at BioIonic.com, Ulta, and Amazon for $299.

About Bio Ionic:

Bio Ionic is a professional hair-styling brand built around its patented Moisturizing Heat™ technology, using a natural mineral complex to generate negative ions that break water into micro-fine particles to deeply rehydrate hair. These tools don't just style—they lock in moisture, reduce frizz, and seal the cuticle to leave hair smoother, shinier, and healthier. Founded by stylist Fernando Romero, Bio Ionic bridges salon-grade performance with science-based care, helping you create long-lasting, beautiful styles without compromising hair health.

*, ** compared to the Bio Ionic powerlight dryer

SOURCE Bio Ionic