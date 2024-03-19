Bio-IT World: Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference to Debut in Boston, Concurrent with 23rd Annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

Leading Private Equity and Venture Capital Investors, Strategics, CEOs, Research Institutions and Biotech Entrepreneurs to Share Insights and Expand their Networks

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute announces the final agenda for the inaugural Bio-IT World: Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference—a gathering of leading investors, executives, research institutions, biotech and informatics innovators, startups, and strategics whose creative partnerships are catalyzing today's drug discoveries.

The April 17 Boston event, drawing heavily from leaders within the renowned Boston/Cambridge, Mass. biotech community, will be part of the 23rd annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo April 15-17, which will attract more than 3,000 life science and IT innovators.

"Our mission is to provide an event that, collectively with leading stakeholders, identifies where the capital is flowing to move the needle in tech and software in support of drug R&D. This new addition to Bio-IT World will offer in-the-trenches perspective from the private equity, venture capital and bank investors, CEOs, and strategics who are shaping today's landscape, which has been transformed by technologies like AI," said Eileen Muphy, Conference Producer.

Among highlights:

Scott Penberthy, Chief Technology Officer, Google Cloud, will present on "Unveiling the Future: Strategic Investment Opportunities in Biotech & Drug Discovery."





An early afternoon Fireside Chat with Steve Pagliuca, co-founder and Executive Chair, Arena BioWorks, will spotlight this new biomedical institute and its out-of-the-box model of placing discovery and company creation under one roof.





A panel discussion on "How to Sustain Massachusetts as a Bio-Tech Hub and Investment Powerhouse?" will feature Yvonne Hao, the State's Secretary of Economic Development and leaders of Portal Innovations, LLC; Massachusetts Biotechnology Council; Amplify, Mass General Brigham Innovation ; and ARPA-H.

Executives/principals of F-Prime Capital; Sanofi Ventures US; Binney Street Capital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Bessemer Venture Partners; Goldman Sachs; Boston Millennia Partners; AstraZeneca BioVentureHub; Curie.Bio; Bristol Myers Squibb; Third Rock Ventures; Boundless Bio; and ARCH Venture Partners are among many other speakers.

To learn about the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo and to register, see bio-itworldexpo.com.

About Cambridge VIP

Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering conferences unite senior-level investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and startup leaders from diverse sectors. These exclusive gatherings feature engaging industry panels and fireside chats, fostering meaningful networking and interactions. Join us at these innovative conferences to gain strategic insights, candid perspectives, and valuable business recommendations in your area of interest. Discover who's investing, track funding activities, and witness the commercialization of emerging technologies solving real-world challenges.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a world-wide community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the fields of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare.

