Bio-K+® Advances Research on Gut Health and Autism Spectrum Disorder with Promising Clinical Study Findings

A recent peer-reviewed publication marks a key milestone following nearly six years of collaborative research led by Professor Valérie Marcil, Ph.D., Director and Professor, Department of Nutrition, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal, and Dr. Ghizlane Gaougaou, Ph.D., Research Associate and Study Coordinator.

Initial findings demonstrated that daily consumption of a raspberry-flavored vegan Bio-K+® probiotic drinkable by neurodivergent children was safe and well tolerated. Preliminary observations also suggested potential improvements in gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, ASD-related behaviors and sleep patterns.

Promising Early Observations

The 30-week feasibility study included a 14-week supplementation period followed by a washout phase. Participants consumed one daily serving of Bio-K+® probiotic.

Key observations included:

A strong safety and tolerability profile, with no adverse events reported

High acceptability and compliance among participants

Preliminary improvements in GI symptoms, behavioral outcomes and sleep patterns

Some observed improvements diminished after discontinuation, suggesting a potential link between ongoing microbiome support and sustained benefits. Parents also reported positive changes in appetite, sleep and overall well-being.

Supported by National Research Efforts

While findings are encouraging, the pilot study was designed to assess feasibility and generate preliminary insights. Larger, placebo-controlled trials are needed to confirm efficacy. With financial support from CIHR and Kerry, a randomized, triple blind, placebo-controlled study was initiated earlier this year. More than 120 children are expected to be enrolled to evaluate the impact of Bio-K+ on behaviors, GI symptoms, brain functions, sleep profile, fecal microbiome and metabolome, and blood chemistry in neurodivergent children.

"These findings contribute to an evolving understanding of the gut-brain connection and highlight the importance of continued research in this area," said Mathieu Millette, Ph.D. Scientific Director of Bio-K+®. "Up to 80% of neurodivergent children diagnosed with ASD experience significant GI challenges, underscoring the importance of exploring the microbiome's role in their quality of life. The emerging evidence around Bio–K+ is promising and may help guide future approaches to supporting these children and their families."

Bio-K+'s Commitment to Science-Driven Innovation

This milestone underscores Bio-K+'s commitment to advancing microbiome science through ongoing clinically grounded innovation and partnerships with globally renowned experts.

Bio-K+ reaffirms its commitment to advancing understanding of the microbiome's role in supporting individuals living with ASD and their families.

About Bio-K+

Bio-K+ is a leading provider of probiotic products dedicated to supporting digestive health and overall well-being. Founded in 1994, the company offers premium probiotic solutions backed by scientific research.

Find out more at www.biokplus.com.

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SOURCE Bio-K+, A Kerry Company