BIO-K+ INTRODUCES ITS GUT KOMMUNITY, AN ONLINE COMMUNITY CENTERED AROUND GUT HEALTH AND WELLNESS

News provided by

Bio-K+, A Kerry Company

28 Jun, 2023, 07:47 ET

Bio-K+, a pioneer in probiotics, introduces its Gut Kommunity, an online community and credible source in the quest for educational content related to gut health and overall wellbeing.

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As pioneers in probiotics, Bio-K+'s mission is to deliver science-powered wellness and empower consumers to take control of their wellbeing. To accompany consumers throughout their health journey, the brand is launching its Bio-K+® Gut Kommunity this summer. This is an online community to which consumers can subscribe to and benefit from exclusive educational content about probiotics, healthy eating, and the microbiome among other relevant topics throughout the year. The brand is partnering with Registered Dietitians, Food Bloggers, and in-house Scientists to inform its subscribers on all things wellness. There will also be special perks and giveaways available to Bio-K+'s community members.

Continue Reading
Join our Bio-K+ Gut Kommunity! (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company)
Join our Bio-K+ Gut Kommunity! (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company)

"We want to be part of consumers' daily healthy routines, not just as the quality probiotic of their choice, but as their go-to source for wellness information and great health-habits" says Viviane Lemire, Marketing Director of Bio-K Plus, a Kerry company. Consumers are also encouraged to share their healthy habits with the brand on social for a chance to be featured via the hashtag #BIOKGUTKOMMUNITY.

Bio-K+ probiotics are powered by a trio of powerful proprietary probiotic strains. What else makes the brand's formula so unique? Its 3 strains were not only developed for their unique functionality, but because they work in unison, not in competition, to create synergistic results. Each probiotic strain works together to support gut and immune health.

Lacticaseibacillus casei LBC80R®

Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CLR2®

Lactobacillus acidophilus CL1285®

Bio-K+ lines of products offer science-powered probiotic solutions with guaranteed bacteria count until expiry date in both drinkable and capsule formats. The brand has dairy and vegan options in various potencies available to best suit your individual needs and lifestyle.

As a pioneer in probiotics, Bio-K+ aims to educate individuals on the importance of gut health for their overall wellbeing, and to provide the best probiotics to support their wellness journey.

More about Bio-K Plus International Inc., A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.ca.

SOURCE Bio-K+, A Kerry Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.