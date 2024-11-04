Bio-K Plus Officially Launches New Line of Shelf-Stable Probiotic Capsules with Multi-Benefit Solutions on Amazon USA

The new Bio-K+ shelf stable probiotic capsules cater to consumers' specific wellness goals while delivering high quality probiotics to the digestive system. This innovative line of specialized wellness features Bio-K+'s proprietary strains with/without scientifically supported extra ingredients for immune health, women's health, stress support and bowel support. Without the need for refrigeration, these capsules are ideal for travel and on-the-go lifestyles.
"We're thrilled to bring our science-backed probiotic solutions to Amazon customers who are becoming increasingly proactive in supporting their health through dietary choices and online product research," said Marie-Maxime Simon Dufour, National Account Manager E-Commerce Sales at Bio-K+. "Amazon continues to dominate the US e-commerce market, capturing nearly 40% of all online retail sales.1 This launch represents our commitment to making high-quality probiotics more accessible to consumers nationwide."
At Bio-K+, we believe in providing a product that aligns with diverse lifestyle choices without compromising on effectiveness. Our products are 100% vegan-friendly, free from gluten, GMOs and titanium dioxide, and do not require refrigeration.
Bio-K+ has been at the forefront of probiotic research and development for over 20 years, known for its unique probiotic formulas clinically proven to support digestive health and foster a balanced gut environment. It is the only probiotic in the world approved by Health Canada for the prevention of AAD (antibiotic-associated diarrhea) and CDAD (C-difficile associated diarrhea).
The full range of Bio-K+'s new shelf-stable probiotic capsules is now available on Amazon USA. These formulas cater to consumers' individual wellness goals contributing to their overall wellbeing. For more information or to purchase, visit Bio-K+ Amazon store here.
More about Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company
Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.com.
Sources: Statista, Market share of leading retail e-commerce companies in the US in 20231
