Bio Knit: The First-Ever Biodegradable Tension Fabric for OOH Advertising

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of testing, K&R Solutions Group has launched Bio Knit, their latest dye sublimation fabric.

The biodegradable tension fabric is in stock and will be used for printed airport advertising throughout the USA and Caribbean in 2024.

K&R Solutions Group

Polyester is the industry standard for dye sublimation and SEG because it can withstand the rigors of manufacturing, shipping, and installation. However, polyester fibers can persist in the natural environment for hundreds of years.

Bio Knit , by contrast, will biodegrade in a natural environment at the same rate as a non-synthetic fiber such as wool. Thanks to advancements in textile technology, the fabric maintains the durability of polyester.

"Recycled content has a lot of baggage. Materials in the recycling stream are transported multiple times and heavily processed to become usable again," says Audrey Peebles, Director of Project Management. "K&R is approaching environmental impact from another angle. How can we work with nature and still manufacture products that perform in the real world? Biodegradable technology is our answer."

Bio Knit is designed to work with natural processes once its useful life is complete, breaking down 15 times faster than polyester.

The price point is uniquely competitive. "Bio Knit pricing aligns with our other dye sublimation materials. There is no cost premium for the sustainability benefit," says Rhett Sears, COO.

K&R Solutions Group was founded in 2019 by a trio of industry experts in airport and OOH (Out of Home) advertising production. We are a proven partner that produces and installs printed tension fabric, SEG graphics, and lightboxes. In 2024, we redefined sustainability in our industry by introducing Bio Knit, the first-ever biodegradable dye sublimation fabric.

Our clients range from media agencies and airports to schools, global retail brands, and international security companies. Personalized customer service is our trademark for projects both large and small. Learn more at krsolutionsgroup.com .

