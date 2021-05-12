Bio-Lab, Inc. Offers Advice To Pool Owners To Manage Through the 2021 Chlorine Shortage

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent reports of a chlorine shortage for the upcoming 2021 pool season, many pool owners may be concerned about what they can do to protect their pools and their families and friends this summer. Bio-Lab, Inc., one of North America's major pool and spa chemical manufacturers, is promoting some recommendations to help keep pool water clean and clear during this temporary situation.

BioLab President Jon Viner says, "We understand the importance of pools in people's lives, especially as we approach summer. We are still producing chlorine tablets and will be supplying them to our retailers throughout the season. Unfortunately, there may be times when retailers do not have adequate supply on the shelves. We are actively working to rebuild our plant that was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura and improving the supply chain during the next 12 months. We are also working hard to inform people about how to get the most of their pool when they encounter shortage situations."

BioLab's top recommendation is to use pool chlorinating liquid as a quick and convenient option to maintain the recommended chlorine residual of 1-4 ppm in the water. As David Rouse, BioLab's Vice President of Research and Development notes, "One gallon of chlorinating liquid is equivalent to dosing your pool with two of the traditional 8-ounce chlorinating tablets. Just be sure to use chlorinating liquid intended for pool care, as it contains a higher concentration of the active ingredient, sodium hypochlorite, than common household bleach. You should be able to find these products at mass, DIY and pool retailers."

Rouse adds, "You'll also need to be mindful that the pH will increase, requiring addition of other products to offset the pH drift from pool chlorinating liquid. Be sure to follow label directions for dosage and handling instructions. In addition, you should also add a stabilizer to prevent liquid chlorine from quickly degrading in the sunlight. Without that, you will need to use more chlorinating liquid."

Secondly, BioLab recommends taking some steps to boost chemical performance wherever possible and to protect chlorine from conditions that may impact how long it can last. Rouse further explains "Chlorine is designed to attack bacteria and algae but can be consumed more quickly if other things are present in the pool water. Using a preventative algaecide is best practice to avoid algae growth. Other contaminants that are introduced by swimmers and nature create additional challenges. Regular additions of a clarifier or phosphate remover will help remove those and keep contaminant levels low."

The BioLab team emphasizes that frequent testing is also needed to ensure chemical additions keep the water balance within acceptable levels. They advise using one of their brands' online or mobile apps or to visit a dealer who carries BioGuard or Natural Chemistry, as they should have more in-depth testing available. All of these recommendations will go a long way in keeping the pool open and available all season long.

For additional information on how to manage through the expected shortage, BioLab suggests visiting the web sites of its major pool brands (bioguard.com, cloroxpool.com, naturalchemistry.com and poolessentials.com) or visiting a specialty pool retailer in your local area to gain from their knowledge and expert advice.

CONTACTS: Bio-Lab, Inc.: Brian Payseno, Director of Marketing Communications direct: (678) 502-4025 / mobile: (770) 401-8912 / [email protected]





ABOUT: Based in Lawrenceville, GA., Bio-Lab, Inc,, the Pool Division of KIK Consumer Products Company, has been supplying water treatment products for recreational applications on a global basis for over 50 years. Additional information concerning KIK is available at www.kikcorp.com

SOURCE Bio-Lab, Inc.