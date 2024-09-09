Bio-Oil® Expands Annual 'Labor of Love' Campaign with Nursing Scholarship Program

The #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand for Stretch Marks Celebrates Current and Aspiring Labor and Delivery Professional Heroes Nationwide

CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Oil® is thrilled to announce the expansion of the 'Labor of Love' campaign for the second consecutive year, further supporting busy Labor and Delivery staff across the nation. Recognizing September as the busiest month for births in the United States, Bio-Oil® is not only honoring the dedication of current Labor and Delivery staff, but also investing in the future by launching a scholarship with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN). This new initiative will award ten nursing students aspiring to specialize in Labor and Delivery with education funding, empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals to make meaningful impacts in the lives of mothers and their families.

Campbell Puckett Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural)

The "Bio-Oil® Labor of Love Scholarship" is now accepting applications on AACNNursing.org. Eligible nursing students enrolled in undergraduate or post-baccalaureate programs who are passionate about pursuing a career in Labor and Delivery can apply until the deadline on November 1st. Detailed application requirements can be found on the AACN website.

To amplify the campaign's reach, Bio-Oil® has teamed up with Internet sensation and first-time mom-to-be, Campbell "Pookie" Puckett, and Olympic gymnast and mother of three, Shawn Johnson East. Both women will share their unique motherhood journeys on social media, from pregnancy to postpartum, while highlighting the scholarship initiative.

"Although I have yet to experience my own labor and delivery as an expecting first-time mom, I've already seen how essential my healthcare team is and will be on the day I give birth," said Campbell Puckett. "I'm thrilled to partner with Bio-Oil, a brand that not only understands the importance of skincare during pregnancy, but also supports aspiring Labor and Delivery nurses who we moms rely on every step of the way."

Continuing the tradition from last year, Bio-Oil® is sending care packages to some of the busiest hospitals nationwide, expressing gratitude to the unsung heroes of Labor and Delivery. As a long-time skincare staple for expecting and new moms, Bio-Oil® understands that pregnancy, birth and parenting take a village – made possible by the dedication of these essential professionals.

Bio-Oil® Skincare Oils are dermatologist recommended and clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and other marks due to pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, aging, and more. For more information on Bio-Oil® skincare's portfolio of skin-loving products, visit www.shopbiooil.com and follow @biooilusa on Instagram.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing is the national voice for academic nursing committed to establishing quality standards for nursing education, aiding schools in implementing these standards, influencing the nursing profession to improve health care, and promoting public support for professional nursing education, research, and practice.

About Bio-Oil®

Bio-Oil® is best known for the multi-use Skincare Oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Developed in South Africa in 1987, Bio-Oil(R) has won over 400 skincare awards and has become the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.1

1 IQVIA, using the ProVoice Survey, fielded to 1,421 dermatologists from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. and recorded product recommendations in the Stretch Mark Creams Category, has validated the following claims at a 99% confidence level: "Bio-Oil is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand in the Stretch Mark Creams category"

Media Contact: Nandi Millett, [email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Oil