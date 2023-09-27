Bio-Oil® Launches 'Labor of Love' Campaign with Shawn Johnson East to Honor Labor & Delivery Staff

The #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand for Stretch Marks

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Oil® announces the launch of its 'Labor of Love' campaign, a nationwide initiative that celebrates Labor and Delivery teams throughout the month of September, the most popular month for birthdays. This campaign recognizes the enormity of the service, kindness, and selflessness hospital staff – including obstetricians, anesthesiologists, techs, doulas, nurses and more – offer to laboring moms during childbirth, especially during a time of year when delivery rooms are very active.

As a long-time skincare staple for expecting and new moms, Bio-Oil® knows that motherhood is a true labor of love, and to extend its support to these hospital workers, the brand is gifting custom care packages to Labor and Delivery staff at some of the busiest Labor and Delivery floors at hospitals nationwide.

Bio-Oil® has also partnered with Olympic gymnast, entrepreneur, and soon-to-be mother of three, Shawn Johnson East, to surprise the Labor and Delivery staff at Williamson Medical Center, a local hospital in her hometown of Nashville, with custom care packages to support them during this extremely busy time.

"As a mom of two kids and one on the way, I know how critical the Labor and Delivery staff are in ensuring both me and my babies are healthy, cared for and supported throughout this important time," said Shawn Johnson East. "I'm excited to be partnering with Bio-Oil® to give back to the hospital workers in my local community for their hard work and dedication during such a busy month."

Bio-Oil® Skincare Oils are dermatologist recommended and clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and other marks due to pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, aging, and more. For more information on Bio-Oil's portfolio of skin-loving products, visit www.shopbiooil.com and follow @biooilusa on Instagram.

Williamson Medical Center, part of the Williamson Health regional healthcare system, has been named as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women's Choice Award® for eight years in a row.

About Bio-Oil®

Bio-Oil® is best known for the multi-use skincare oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Developed in South Africa in 1987, Bio-Oil® has won over 400 skincare awards and has become the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.1

About Williamson Health

Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,000 employees across more than 30 locations and over 860 physicians and advance care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare close to home. The flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center, now undergoing a historic $200 million expansion and renovation project, offers extensive women's services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopedics, outpatient imaging services, and comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at www.WilliamsonHealth.org.

