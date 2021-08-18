Bio-One, Inc. Ranks No. 2,476 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bio-One, Inc. is No. 2,476 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000," said Brian Brinegar, president of Bio-One Inc. "The ranking is a direct reflection of our business model, and Bio-One's unique ability to consistently deliver essential services with care and compassion."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Bio-One Inc.

Bio-One Inc. is the first crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise, operating in 39 states with 117 locations. Bio-One is committed to providing excellent service in recovery and suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding situations, junk removal, deceased animal recovery, feces removal, pest and rodent droppings and much more. Each office is independently owned and operated by a member of the local community. For more information about becoming a Bio-One franchisee, visit BioOneInc.com.

Contact: Brian Brinegar, President, 303-625-6543, [email protected]

