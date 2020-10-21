Bio Partner Schweiz AG Chooses Industry-Specific Multi-Tenant Cloud Solution from Infor

MUNICH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Bio Partner Schweiz AG will implement Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The CloudSuite will replace an on-premises ERP system and is designed to support the company's continued growth by bringing many food industry-specific features to standard deployment and consolidate internal processes. The implementation will be done by Infor alliance partner Maximum Solution Consulting Group GmbH (MSC) with its many years of experience in the food industry.

Bio Partner Schweiz AG is the leading service provider and wholesaler for the Swiss organic specialist market. From its headquarters in Seon (Canton Aargau), the company serves 3,500 customers in the organic specialist trade and retail, and also in the catering and processing industries. The company has experienced strong growth in recent years in line with the trend towards organic and sustainable food — and accordingly the challenges facing the business have increased, particularly in terms of working with customers and additional value-added opportunities.

The previous ERP system was no longer able to keep pace with this development, precisely because it had been heavily modified over the years and supplemented by complementary isolated applications, so it had recently lost its ability to be updated. Bio Partner finally decided to replace the system and chose Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The suite is designed specifically to meet the needs of the food and beverage industry, providing a range of features to help streamline global supply chains and accelerate processes. Many last-mile functions typical of the industry are already integrated as standard.

"In order to be able to offer our customers efficient and high-quality services at prices in line with the market, we depend on powerful systems that are technologically state-of-the-art. This is crucial to ensure we can also meet future customer requirements," says Thomas Steiner, member of Bio Partner Schweiz AG's management board and head of its commercial & commodity trading. "Infor can provide us with a solution that maps many industry-standardized processes right out of the box and differentiates itself from the competition with its multi-tenant cloud platform. The Infor CloudSuite enables us to continue to grow our business in the future."

"At the moment, Infor is the only provider to offer a fully integrated industry-specific solution for food and beverage in a multi-tenant cloud," said Joerg Jung, Infor's executive vice president & general manager for EMEA Central, South and Israel. "This not only keeps Bio Partner on the cutting edge of technology and allows them to focus on their core business, but our CloudSuite also makes it possible to develop new business models."

