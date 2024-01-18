Bio-PET Global Market Outlook Report 2023-2028, with Comparative Assessment of Conventional PET vs. Bio-PET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio-PET Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bio-PET is forecast to grow from $182.1 million in 2023 to $326.6 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific market for bio-PET is expected to 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028 to grow from $50.1 million in 2023 to $90.1 million by 2028.

The North American market for bio-PET is expected from 2023 to 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from $182.1 million in 2023 to $326.6 million by 2028.

This report analyzes the global bio-PET market based on segmentation of application. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (U.S. dollars, thousand).

The scope for the bio-PET market is segmented based on application into:

Packaging Bottle Pouch and bag Other packaging

Consumer goods

Automotive

Others

The Report Includes

69 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global bio-PET market

In-depth analysis of market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluations of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the bio-PET market, accompanied by an analysis of market share by application and geographic region

Analyses of the market's dynamics, including growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities, and insights into the regulatory environment

A comparative assessment of conventional PET vs. bio-PET; and discussions of recent developments in rigid food packaging, production technology for bio-PET production, technological advances in packaging, and nanotechnology in the food and beverage packaging industry

Information on the Coca-Cola Co.'s initiative in commercializing PET beverage bottles and the major steps taken towards the use of renewable plant materials

An examination of ESG developments, relevant patents; M&A, venture funding and emerging technologies in the bio-PET market

Profiles of leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Introduction to Bio-PET

Conventional PET Vs. Bio-PET

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

COVID-19 Impact

Pricing Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies

Technology Trends

Recent Development in Rigid Food Packaging

Production Technology for Bio-PET Production

Technological Advancements in Packaging

Nanotechnology in the Food and Beverage Packaging Industry

New Product and Technology Development

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application

Global Bio-PET Market, by Application

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Other Applications

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

Global Bio-PET Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8: Sustainability in the Bio-PET Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Bio-PET Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Bio-PET Industry

ESG Carbon Footprint Issue Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Bio-PET Market

Case Studies: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9: Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Player Positioning

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Amcor

Diamond Green Diesel

Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Iwatani

Neste

Plastipak Holdings

Teijin

Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fe3f8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets