Bio Polyols Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Demand for Bio Polyols in the Automotive & Construction Industries | Technavio

Bio Polyols Market: Scope

The bio polyols market covers the following areas:

Bio Polyols Market: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for bio polyols in the automotive and construction industries is one of the key drivers supporting the bio polyols market growth. Polyurethane foams are extensively used for producing different automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, and others. Simultaneously, the demand for automotive vehicles has also increased, which will have a positive impact on the market growth. Meanwhile, polyurethane foams have numerous applications in the construction industry as well. They provide excellent weatherproof sealants and form a flawless layer of insulation. These cover irregular, hard-to-insulate shapes and fill gaps and seams. Growth in the construction industry has led to high demand for polyurethane foams. Thus, the rising demand for housing, hospitality, flooring material, and furnishing is expected to increase the consumption of polyurethane foams. This will have a positive influence on the global bio polyols market during the forecast period.

However, volatile prices of raw materials hinder the bio polyols market growth. Polyols are used for manufacturing polyurethane foams that are formed by the reaction between diisocyanate and polyols. During the reaction, the foam expands to many times its size and then hardens. However, fluctuating raw prices can lead to volatility in polyol prices. The price range for bio polyols varied from $1,500 per ton to $4,000 in 2021. In the same year, the price of polyester polyols ranged from $2,100 per ton to $2,500 per ton. The price of polyether polyols ranged from $2,000 per ton to $3,500 per ton in 2021. Thus, the increasing price of raw materials will lead to a rise in the price of polyols and adversely impact the growth of the global bio polyols market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Bio Polyols Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Bio Polyols Market is segmented by Application (Foams and CASE) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The bio polyols market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The bio polyols market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Bio Based Technologies LLC

Cargill Inc.

Castor International BV

Covestro AG

Croda International Plc

Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Invista S.a.r.l

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nivapol

Stahl Holdings BV

Stepan Co.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Xuchuan Chemical Suzhou Co. Ltd.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Related Reports:

The lupin market share is expected to increase by USD 7.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 7.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%. The silicone fluid market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a sample now!

Bio Polyols Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Bio Based Technologies LLC, Cargill Inc., Castor International BV, Covestro AG, Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Invista S.a.r.l, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nivapol, Stahl Holdings BV, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Vertellus Holdings LLC, and Xuchuan Chemical Suzhou Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Foams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Foams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Foams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Foams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Foams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CASE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on CASE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on CASE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on CASE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CASE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arkema SA

Exhibit 93: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 96: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Castor International BV

Exhibit 107: Castor International BV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Castor International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Castor International BV - Key offerings

10.7 Covestro AG

Exhibit 110: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 113: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.8 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 115: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Exhibit 119: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Emery Oleochemicals LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 126: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 129: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio