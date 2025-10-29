Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces Locations for the 2026 & 2027 BPSA International Single-Use Summits

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international association for the single-use bioprocessing industry, has announced the host cities for its International Single‑Use Summits in 2026 and 2027:

2026: July 27-29, Fairmont Copley Plaza (Boston, MA)

2027: July 12-14, Fairmont Washington, DC Georgetown (Washington, DC)

The annual BPSA International Single-Use Summit is the premier event for the single-use bioprocessing community, bringing together suppliers, end users, pharmaceutical and biotech professionals, regulators and key industry partners. The Summit features technical committee workstreams, educational sessions, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all designed to drive innovation and collaboration across the industry.

"We're excited to bring our Summit to Boston in 2026, marking the first time BPSA has hosted the Summit outside of Washington, DC," said Chris Clark, Executive Director of BPSA. "These locations were selected based on member and attendee feedback. Boston is a leading global hub for biotechnology innovation, while Washington, DC keeps us closely connected to regulatory agencies and policy leaders. Both venues will help us foster collaboration and expand our reach across the global single-use bioprocessing ecosystem."

To learn more about the annual BPSA Summit and view program highlights from the 2025 event, visit bpsalliance.org.

About BPSA

An affiliate of SOCMA, the Bio-Process Systems Alliance, is an industry-led association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, best practice sharing, and networking opportunities among its member companies. For more information, visit www.bpsalliance.org.

