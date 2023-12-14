Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces the Election of Board Members (2024/2025)

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international association of the single-use bio-processing industry, announced it expanded its Board of Directors to 19 members to lead the organization in 2024/2025 during its recent election.

Kirsten Strahlendorf, M.Eng., P.Eng., PMP, Senior Unit Head, BioProcess Engineering Unit, Sanofi, has been elected Second Vice Chair; Todd Andrews, Director Application and Business Development, Biopharma, CPC, has been re-elected Secretary, and Ravi Narayanan, Global Product Management Leadership-Biopharma & Medical Device, Nordson Medical has been re-elected Treasurer. Also, Chris Wilkins, PhD, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Filtration Group; Jayanthi Grebin, Business Development Manager Pharmaceuticals NA, Freudenberg Medical; Thomas Vandromme, Business Development Director, Meissner; Monica Cardona, Global Senior Marketing Manager Single Use Systems, Millipore Sigma; Dianne Heiler, Global Head of Packaging Engineering and Sustainability, Repligen Corporation; Brian Chung, Senior Key Account Manager, Specialty Polymers, Solvay and John Puglia, PhD, Senior Director, Global R&D, Thermo Fisher Scientific were elected as Directors-at-Large.

"Congratulations to Kirsten, Todd and Ravi on being elected to the BPSA Executive Board and congratulations to our new and returning BPSA Board members," said Mark Petrich of Krystal Biotech, BPSA Chair. "I want to thank each of our dedicated volunteer leaders who have chosen to contribute their time and expertise to the BPSA Board. I look forward to working together to advance the mission of BPSA. I would like to express my appreciation to Dan Rosen, Vice President & General Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Scott Patterson, Vice President Pharma & Biotech Technical Support, ILC Dover, whose terms as Directors-at-Large are ending this year."

BPSA Executive Board Officers:

  • Chair: Mark Petrich, PhD, Krystal Biotech
  • 1st Vice Chair: Todd Kapp, Entegris, Inc.
  • 2nd Vice Chair: Kirsten Strahlendorf, Sanofi
  • Secretary: Todd Andrews, CPC
  • Treasurer: Ravi Narayanan, Nordson Medical

At-Large Directors (newly elected) through 2025:

  • Chris Wilkins, PhD, Filtration Group
  • Jayanthi Grebin, Freudenberg Medical
  • Thomas Vandromme, Meissner
  • Dianne Heiler, Repligen Corporation
  • John Puglia, PhD, Thermo Fisher Scientific

At-Large Directors continuing through 2024/2025:

  • Patrick Evrard, Cytiva
  • Charlotte Masy, GSK
  • Mark Sitcoske, High Purity New England
  • Monica Cardona, Millipore Sigma
  • Ralph Daumke, PendoTECH
  • Danielle Arcuri, Qosina Corporation
  • Hernán Parma, RENOLIT Healthcare
  • Elisabeth Vachette, Sartorius
  • Brian Chung, Solvay

Board members are elected by the general membership and serve staggered two-year terms. The Board determines the governing policies of BPSA, establishes the budget and priorities, and directs the organization's goals and priority areas of focus.

Please visit https://bpsalliance.org/about/board-of-directors/ for a complete list of BPSA Board of Directors.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), is an industry-led association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, best practice sharing, development of consensus guides and networking opportunities among its member companies. For more information, visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Chris Clark at [email protected].

Contact:
Christopher Clark, CAE
Executive Director
571-348-5109
[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

