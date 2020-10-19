Bio Products Laboratory Receives Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 Award

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies with US headquarters in Durham, North Carolina, and worldwide headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Elstree, UK, has been recognized as a Fast 50 company by the Triangle Business Journal. This award recognizes BPL as one of the Triangle's 50 fastest growing privately held companies.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on revenue growth in the preceding three years, as analyzed by a third-party firm. BPL achieved this recognition in the fast-paced, high-tech Research Triangle market that is home to many well-known and emerging healthcare and technology companies.

"We're excited to be recognized as one of the Triangle's fastest growing private companies," said Bob Rossilli, US President and Global Chief Commercial Officer at BPL. "BPL's hustle and family-like culture coupled with an unrelenting focus on developing and marketing high-quality, clinically differentiated medicines have helped us achieve impressive growth. Our entire team is focused on improving the lives of those who rely on our products and delivering on their behalf with integrity."

This Fast 50 award comes on the heels of other notable achievements: In September, BPL USA was also named a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Triangle Business Journal for their exceptional company culture fostered by a team with a passionate commitment to patients.

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with over 60 years heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. BPL is headquartered in the United Kingdom, has its US headquarters in Durham, North Carolina, and has plasma collection centers across the United States. BPL is dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or http://www.bpl-us.com.

SOURCE Bio Products Laboratory Inc.

Related Links

bplgroup.com

