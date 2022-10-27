Bio-soluble Fiber Market to record USD 1.76 Bn incremental growth; ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL identified as key vendors -- Technavio

Oct 27, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-soluble fiber market is expected to grow by USD 1.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.93% between 2021 and 2026. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the global bio-soluble fiber market have a considerable geographical presence with large production facilities. In addition, they are establishing new production facilities to ensure smooth and easy access to the fast-growing markets in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. The competition among vendors is based on factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and operational cost. The key factor that is influencing the market from a competitive view is the threat of substitutes, such as refractory bricks and non-RCF fiber insulation. Competitors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative and unique. As a result of these factors, the competition in the market is expected to increase over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study identifies the growing demand for bio-soluble fiber in the automotive industry as a key trend in the market. However, alternatives for bio-soluble fibers might hamper the market growth.
The bio-soluble fiber market report covers the following areas:
- Bio-soluble Fiber Market Size
- Bio-soluble Fiber Market Trends
- Bio-soluble Fiber Market Industry Analysis
The global bio-soluble fiber market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Petrochemical
- Ceramics and Glass
- Metal and Foundry
- Power
- Others
The petrochemical industry is the prime end-user in the market. Bio-soluble ceramic fiber modules and blankets are used in pipe insulation, heater and furnaces, stacks, walls, and roofs to improve thermal efficiency and resist mechanical breakdown in the petrochemical industry. With the increase in the demand for petrochemicals from various end-user industries, such as rubber and plastic, the growth of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
APAC was the largest market for bio-soluble fiber in 2021. The region is leading the global bio-soluble fiber market in terms of demand as well as innovation in quality and product development. Bio-soluble fiber is extensively used in various applications across the automotive, construction, power, ceramics, and other industries. Growing power industries in China, India, Japan, and other countries are driving the growth of bio-soluble fibers in the region. Also, factors such as the expanding urban population, increasing construction activities, rising textile production, and others are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL, Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Greenergy Refractory and Insulation Material Co. Ltd, Grupo Nutec SA de CV, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, PALLOTTA Spa, Shandong Green Tiantong New Energy Co. LTD, Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co. Ltd., Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Group of companies, Silca Service und Vertriebsgesellschaft fur Dammstoffe mbH, THERMO Feuerungsbau-Service GmbH, Unifrax I LLC, and Vitcas Ltd. as major market participants.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-soluble fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bio-soluble fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bio-soluble fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-soluble fiber market vendors
|
Bio-soluble Fiber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL, Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Greenergy Refractory and Insulation Material Co. Ltd, Grupo Nutec SA de CV, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, PALLOTTA Spa, Shandong Green Tiantong New Energy Co. LTD, Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co. Ltd., Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Group of companies, Silca Service und Vertriebsgesellschaft fur Dammstoffe mbH, THERMO Feuerungsbau-Service GmbH, Unifrax I LLC, and Vitcas Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
