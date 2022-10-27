Bio-soluble Fiber Market to record USD 1.76 Bn incremental growth; ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-soluble fiber market is expected to grow by USD 1.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.93% between 2021 and 2026. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the global bio-soluble fiber market have a considerable geographical presence with large production facilities. In addition, they are establishing new production facilities to ensure smooth and easy access to the fast-growing markets in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. The competition among vendors is based on factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and operational cost. The key factor that is influencing the market from a competitive view is the threat of substitutes, such as refractory bricks and non-RCF fiber insulation. Competitors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative and unique. As a result of these factors, the competition in the market is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2022-2026

Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study identifies the growing demand for bio-soluble fiber in the automotive industry as a key trend in the market. However, alternatives for bio-soluble fibers might hamper the market growth.

The bio-soluble fiber market report covers the following areas:

Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global bio-soluble fiber market is segmented as below:

End-user

Petrochemical



Ceramics and Glass



Metal and Foundry



Power



Others

The petrochemical industry is the prime end-user in the market. Bio-soluble ceramic fiber modules and blankets are used in pipe insulation, heater and furnaces, stacks, walls, and roofs to improve thermal efficiency and resist mechanical breakdown in the petrochemical industry. With the increase in the demand for petrochemicals from various end-user industries, such as rubber and plastic, the growth of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC was the largest market for bio-soluble fiber in 2021. The region is leading the global bio-soluble fiber market in terms of demand as well as innovation in quality and product development. Bio-soluble fiber is extensively used in various applications across the automotive, construction, power, ceramics, and other industries. Growing power industries in China, India, Japan, and other countries are driving the growth of bio-soluble fibers in the region. Also, factors such as the expanding urban population, increasing construction activities, rising textile production, and others are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2022-2026: Key Vendors

Technavio identifies ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL, Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Greenergy Refractory and Insulation Material Co. Ltd, Grupo Nutec SA de CV, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, PALLOTTA Spa, Shandong Green Tiantong New Energy Co. LTD, Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co. Ltd., Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Group of companies, Silca Service und Vertriebsgesellschaft fur Dammstoffe mbH, THERMO Feuerungsbau-Service GmbH, Unifrax I LLC, and Vitcas Ltd. as major market participants.

Bio-soluble Fiber Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-soluble fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bio-soluble fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bio-soluble fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-soluble fiber market vendors

Bio-soluble Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALFISO, Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd., Calvo Sealing SL, Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Greenergy Refractory and Insulation Material Co. Ltd, Grupo Nutec SA de CV, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, PALLOTTA Spa, Shandong Green Tiantong New Energy Co. LTD, Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co. Ltd., Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Group of companies, Silca Service und Vertriebsgesellschaft fur Dammstoffe mbH, THERMO Feuerungsbau-Service GmbH, Unifrax I LLC, and Vitcas Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ceramics and glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ceramics and glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ceramics and glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Metal and foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Metal and foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metal and foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Metal and foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Metal and foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ALFISO

Exhibit 101: ALFISO - Overview



Exhibit 102: ALFISO - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ALFISO - Key offerings

10.4 Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Beijing SUPER International Trade Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Calvo Sealing SL

Exhibit 107: Calvo Sealing SL - Overview



Exhibit 108: Calvo Sealing SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Calvo Sealing SL - Key offerings

10.6 Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Final Advanced Materials Sarl

Exhibit 113: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 114: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Key offerings

10.8 Grupo Nutec SA de CV

Exhibit 116: Grupo Nutec SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Grupo Nutec SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Grupo Nutec SA de CV - Key offerings

10.9 Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Ibiden Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ibiden Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Ibiden Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Ibiden Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 PALLOTTA Spa

Exhibit 123: PALLOTTA Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: PALLOTTA Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: PALLOTTA Spa - Key offerings

10.11 Unifrax I LLC

Exhibit 126: Unifrax I LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Unifrax I LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Unifrax I LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Vitcas Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Vitcas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Vitcas Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Vitcas Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

