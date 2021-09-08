Bio-Techne And Carterra Initiate A Clinical Research Collaboration For COVID-19 Variant Analysis

MINNEAPOLIS and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne, a leading supplier of high-quality and innovative tools for life science research, therapeutic manufacturing and clinical diagnostics and Carterra Inc., the world leader in high-throughput antibody screening and characterization, today announced a clinical research collaboration studying COVID-19 variants. New variants, such as Delta, can be more easily transmitted and more likely to evade the immune response of vaccinated or previously infected people. To assess immune responses to new variants and to plan for intervention mechanisms that avoid vaccine escape, scientists and epidemiologists need a fast and effective assay.

The partnership leverages Carterra's flagship analytical platform - the LSA® - to characterize panels of SARS-CoV-2 spike and receptor-binding domain (RBD) variants in an information-rich assay. The SARS-CoV-2 variants were developed by Bio-Techne and used to fast-track the new, scalable assay for measuring the potential risks that new variants may evade the ability of the immune system to block the virus.

Bio-Techne has been leading the way in COVID-19 research reagent and immunoassay development enabling scientists to make discoveries leading to effective diagnoses, therapies and vaccines. The company was first to market with COVID-19 research protein variants and has significant expertise with SARS-CoV-2 antibody quantitation. Bio-Techne and Carterra will focus this collaboration on more than 40 variants, including the Delta variant that is prevalent today, and emerging variants as they are discovered.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to combine our best-in-class research tools and COVID-19 variants with Carterra's innovative analytical technology," said David Eansor, President of the Protein Sciences group at Bio-Techne. "It's through collaborations like these that we can help understand the rapidly changing health risks from viral mutations in this pandemic. Bio-Techne and Carterra are aligned in this mission."

The Carterra LSA will be used to generate high-definition insights with over 120 data points from patient serum samples, including a variant profile, ACE-2 blocking potential, and isotyping profiles of immunoglobin response. The LSA's hands-free, high-throughput setup requires only 2 µL of patient serum and provides for the analysis of new and emerging variants in the ever-evolving field of COVID-19 research.

Carterra's LSA instrument is the fastest, most sensitive and flexible biosensor platform on the market. Combining proprietary flow printing microfluidics with High Throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) technology, the LSA enables detailed screening and characterization of vast antibody or variant libraries, including full kinetic profiles. With the ability to generate real-time binding data for 384 proteins on one chip and assay up to 1152 patient samples in a single unattended run, the LSA significantly improves efficiency and speed in both drug discovery and clinical research.

"Speed is the name of the game when combatting emerging pathogens such as COVID-19," said Carterra's Chief Executive Officer, Josh Eckman. "Through this important clinical research collaboration with Bio-Techne, we are leveraging world-class reagents with the fastest analytical platform available. We will absolutely know more about the COVID-19 variants through this study."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

About Carterra, Inc.

Carterra® is the leading provider of high throughput technologies designed to accelerate and improve the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Carterra's LSA™ instrument, software, and consumables for monoclonal antibody (mAb) characterization deliver up to 100 times the throughput of existing platforms in 10% of the time while using only 1% of the sample required by other systems. The LSA combines patented microfluidics technology with real-time high throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) and industry-leading data analysis and visualization software to revolutionize mAb screening. Carterra, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has Customer Experience Centers in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, and Munich, Germany. For additional information, please visit www.carterra-bio.com.

Media Inquiries:

Bio-Techne Contact:

David Clair

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-612-656-4416

Carterra Inc Contact:

Cheri Salazar

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1-408-594-9400

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

www.bio-techne.com

