BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES BIOTHERAPEUTIC CHARACTERIZATION STRATEGIC CO-MARKETING AND CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a leader in automated platforms for biotherapeutic characterization, today announced a co-marketing and co-promotion agreement with Waters Corporation aimed at expanding the reach of advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development processes. The companies plan to combine their complementary expertise on charge separation (Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex™ System) and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (BioAccord™ LC-MS System from Waters) to deliver innovative solutions that optimize workflows, improve precision, and accelerate development timelines.

Scientists and commercial team members from both companies participated in several joint activities in October and November 2024, including the publication of an application note, a webinar, poster presentations, and talks at key conferences including CASSS MS, Festival of Biologics and PEGS EU, and in-person talks at two Bio-Techne User Group Meetings in Boston and San Diego. Moving forward, application scientists from both companies are working on the analysis of additional classes of biomolecules and plan to exhibit the joint results in a poster at upcoming scientific conferences. This work will guide application notes, webinars, and presentations at upcoming Bio-Techne User Group Meetings to co-market each company's advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development process capabilities.

"We are thrilled to see how these new workflows are accelerating biotherapeutic characterization in biopharma labs," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne. "Our goal is to continue offering innovative solutions that empower scientists, streamline workflows, and help bring life-saving therapies to market faster."

