Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release of Novel DNAscope™ in situ Hybridization Assays for Chromogenic Detection of DNA Copy Number and Structural Variations

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne brand, RNAscope™ technology with release of new DNAscope Assays. The RNAscope technology is an advanced in situ hybridization (ISH) assay that enables visualization of single-molecule gene expression with single-cell resolution directly in intact cells and tissues.

Bio-Techne's new chromogenic DNA in situ hybridization (ISH) technology, DNAscope, employs the proven "double-Z" probe design and signal amplification system of RNAscope, enabling rapid and flexible probe development for any DNA target, enabling visualization of targets in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. DNAscope delivers benefits over current commercial FISH techniques that fall short on morphological detail due to the use of fluorescent nuclear staining and rely on high-resolution microscopes to visualize gene rearrangement and copy number variation signals. Additionally, traditional FISH uses Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC) clone-based probes that are large and tend to span multiple genes and lack single gene detection specificity which limits the scale and development of DNA research.

For accurate and reliable detection of DNA aberrations, the DNAscope chromogenic duplex (red/blue) staining allows researchers to use a standard bright-field microscope to visualize and quantify gene copy number variations (amplifications/deletions) and gene rearrangements/fusions in tissues with spatial and morphological context, at single cell resolution. Unlike most commercially available assays, DNAscope utilizes oligo probes coupled with proprietary signal amplification system to enable high resolution and precise target detection for small genomic regions/single gene locus.

"We are thrilled to expand our leadership in spatial genomic analysis with the launch of DNAscope which together with our RNAscope offering, allows for true multi-omic analysis," commented Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "These new assays provide simple workflows, easy data interpretation and enable faster decision making in critical spatial applications within the DNA ISH market."

The DNAscope Assay kits from Bio-Techne are intended for Research Use Only.

To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/dnascope™-assay

