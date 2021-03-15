Bio-Techne Announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its Bristol Manufacturing Facility.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, today announced that its Bristol site in the United Kingdom received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification. Bio-Techne's Bristol facility produces life science reagents for research use. This certification is widely recognized internationally as a standard for Quality Management Systems. This achievement provides additional assurances to our customers that key components for use in their processes are consistently designed and manufactured to meet their requirements.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized quality standard intended to ensure the consistent design, development, production, and sale of products that are fit for purpose as per intended use. To be certified, organizations must demonstrate that their Quality Management Systems are able to provide products and related services that consistently meet customer and applicable regulatory requirements.

"We strive for the highest level of quality and consistency throughout Bio-Techne," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification for our Bristol site speaks to the high standards throughout the organization and our focus on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing top quality products. Congratulations to the Bristol team for receiving this recognition."

