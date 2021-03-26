Bio-Techne Announces Receipt of COVID-19 Innovation Award from CiteAb

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that its R&D Systems and Novus brands have been named winners of the CiteAb COVID-19 Innovation Award. This award celebrates innovative solutions or products that helped shape the life sciences sectors understanding of, or resilience to COVID-19. The COVID-19 Innovation Award reflects Bio-Techne's quick and impactful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developing and commercializing new antibodies to support research as well as COVID-19 testing initiatives. This represents the fifth consecutive year Bio-Techne's antibody innovation efforts have been recognized with a CiteAb award.

In addition to its antibody development efforts, Bio-Techne contributed several tools to combat and further the scientific community's understanding of the COVID-19 virus, including the use of its Ella Cytokine Storm Panel to monitor immunological response to the virus, new RNAscope probes to visualize and estimate the viral load in any cell within the tissue's morphological context, antiviral small molecule libraries and a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, protein variants and antibodies to further Coronavirus research. Bio-Techne also partnered with Kantaro Biosciences, a Mount Sinai Health System and Renalytix AI joint venture, to manufacture, sell and distribute a best-in-class COVID-19 serology assay which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to detect the presence and precise level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies.

"CiteAb's recognition of Bio-Techne's new antibodies, sold under the R&D Systems and Novus Biologicals brands, marks the contribution these antibodies have made in enabling breakthrough research into COVID-19 and is quite an achievement," said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bio-Techne has continually expanded its portfolio to provide scientists with the tools they need to further their understanding of the virus and assist in developing COVID-19 treatments."

