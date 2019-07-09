Bio-Techne CEO Chuck Kummeth Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award In The Heartland

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that its President and CEO, Chuck Kummeth, was recently honored with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Heartland. The EY awards program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world. Mr. Kummeth was chosen by an independent panel of judges as one of a select few that are not only driving their companies' success, but are also transforming their industries by creating new solutions, innovations, and possibilities.