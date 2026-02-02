Bio-Techne Expands 3D Stem Cell and Organoid Culture Portfolio with a Fully Defined Synthetic Alternative

Fully defined, synthetic ECM designed to improve reproducibility and reduce lot-to-lot variability

Supports standardization of scalable 3D stem cell and organoid workflows

Synthetic alternative to traditional matrices, enabling consistent performance while aligning with regulatory and translational initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced the launch of Cultrex™ Synthetic Hydrogel, a fully defined synthetic extracellular matrix (ECM) designed to support reproducible and scalable 3D stem cell and organoid research. The new product expands Bio-Techne's established Cultrex ECM portfolio, offering researchers a synthetic alternative that reduces lot-to-lot variability while supporting translational and regulatory-aligned research workflows alongside the Company's widely used traditional matrices.

Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel is designed to support the use of 3D organoid models across a wide range of applications, including drug screening, toxicology and personalized medicine, reducing the reliance on animal-component derived matrices and supporting the broader utilization of new approach methodologies (NAMs). By avoiding the biological variability inherent in traditional ECMs, the hydrogel helps researchers standardize experimental conditions across studies and laboratories, enabling more consistent and reliable organoid culture.

Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel aligns with the FDA's broader goal of driving innovation to improve translational outcomes by offering a more reliable platform for preclinical research. With the regulatory drive for increased adoption of NAMs across the pharmaceutical industry, researchers increasingly require tools that improve the scalability, consistency, and documentation surrounding organoid workflows. The Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel launch represents an important step toward the broader adoption of organoid models in support of translational and regulatory-aligned research. Its controlled composition supports consistency and traceability as programs advance toward regulatory-facing studies.

"This product reflects the evolving needs of researchers as stem cell and organoid models move more quickly from discovery into translational workflows," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne. "Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel expands our Cultrex ECM portfolio with a fully defined, scalable option that supports reproducibility and consistency as programs mature, without compromising the performance that researchers expect."

This launch further expands Bio-Techne's robust portfolio of solutions for stem cell and organoid culture, including Cultrex Basement Membrane Extracts (BME), as well as recombinant cytokines and growth factors, AI-modified proteins, small molecules, media, and supplements. Together, these offerings provide researchers with the flexibility to select ECM solutions aligned with their experimental, scalability, and regulatory needs.

Visit the website to learn more about Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

David Clair, Vice President

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation