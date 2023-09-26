BIO-TECHNE INTEGRATES ITS MAURICE SYSTEM WITH THE THERMO SCIENTIFIC CHROMELEON CHROMATOGRAPHY DATA SYSTEM

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is pleased to launch the new Maurice Chromeleon Driver Kit, which enables control of its Maurice™ instrument with the Thermo Scientific™ Chromeleon™ Chromatography Data System (CDS). In addition to Compass for iCE, and Waters™ Empower® CDS, scientists now can use Chromeleon CDS to analyze protein charge and size data generated from the Maurice system. This exciting development adds to the broad analytical capabilities on the Maurice system to provide a streamlined data analysis and management workflow.

Chromeleon CDS has become a preferred choice for laboratories and industries that rely on chromatography for quality control, research, and development. Its ability to enhance productivity, ensure data integrity, and facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements has solidified its status as a trusted chromatography data system. Meanwhile, the Maurice instrument has garnered widespread recognition for its exceptional performance and versatility in protein analysis. Maurice's ability to provide critical insights into charge heterogeneity, size, and impurity profiles of biotherapeutic drugs is rapidly making the system an indispensable analytical tool across labs. Now, by joining forces, the Maurice system and Chromeleon CDS will set new standards of efficiency and productivity in the laboratory. This integration enhances the capabilities of both technologies and simplifies the entire analytical workflow for researchers, particularly in labs where Chromeleon CDS is the data management system of choice. Scientists can now effortlessly interrogate capillary electrophoresis (CE) data with other chromatographic techniques, enabling a more holistic understanding of their samples.

"We are thrilled to introduce the integration of our Maurice CE instrument with Chromeleon CDS," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences segment. "This partnership furthers our commitment to advancing analytical technologies, simplifying workflows, and empowering scientists to achieve their research goals more efficiently."

