Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter FY2021 Snapshot

Second quarter organic revenue increased by 19% (21% reported) to $224.3 million and 15% (16% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2021 to $428.5 million .

and 15% (16% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2021 to . GAAP EPS was $1.15 versus $3.02 one year ago primarily relating to a non-recurring gain of approximately $121 million in our ChemoCentryx investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Delivered record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 versus $1.08 one year ago.

versus one year ago primarily relating to a non-recurring gain of approximately in our ChemoCentryx investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Delivered record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of versus one year ago. Adjusted Operating Margin increased to 38.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 33.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Excellent commercial execution in both the Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics segments, with each delivering record organic growth of 19%.

Delivered record operating cash flows in the first half of fiscal 2021 while paying down approximately $125 million in outstanding debt.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"I would like to thank the entire global Bio-Techne team for delivering such a stellar quarter," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "To achieve 19% organic growth, with only 3% attributed to Covid tailwinds, attests to the strong execution of our strategy we have implemented in recent years. It's great to see this planning succeed in virtually all areas of our business. We delivered this organic growth with a continued focus on profitability, as our adjusted operating margin improved over 500 basis points year over year to 38.7%."

Kummeth added, "The continued ramp of our high-growth platforms including Exosome Dx, Cell and Gene Therapy, GMP Proteins, proteomics instrumentation and genomics will be exciting to watch as we strive for continued double-digit organic growth. Our expanded digital platform, increased global brand presence, and world class customer relationships has brought our renowned protein and antibody products (as well as our new platforms) to the forefront of the life science tools and diagnostics industry."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter increased 21% to $224.3 million. Organic growth was 19% compared to the prior year, with foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 2% and acquisitions contributing an immaterial amount to revenue growth.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS decreased to $1.15 per diluted share, versus $3.02 in the same quarter last year. GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring gain of approximately $121 million on our ChemoCentryx investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 37.9% to $51.0 million, compared to $37.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin was 22.7%, compared to 20.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin compared to prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage and cost management.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $1.62 per diluted share, versus $1.08 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 50%. Adjusted EPS increased due to revenue growth and operating margin expansion. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 40% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 38.7%, compared to 33.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin compared to the prior year was favorably impacted by volume leverage and cost management.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2021 net sales were $172.2 million, an increase of 22% from $141.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Organic growth for the segment was 19%, with foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 3% on revenue growth and acquisitions contributing an immaterial amount to revenue growth. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 46.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 43.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage and cost management.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2021 net sales were $52.5 million, an increase of 20% from $43.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Organic growth for the segment was 19% with foreign currency exchange having a 1% impact on revenue. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 15.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 2.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The segment's operating margin was favorably impacted by volume leverage and cost management.

Conference Call

Bio-Techne will host an earnings conference call today, February 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CST. To listen, please dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 for international callers, and reference conference ID 13715028. The earnings call can also be accessed via webcast through the following link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143031.

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13715028. The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 until 11:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months as well as the impact of foreign currency. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs and gains. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. For the Eminence acquisition, amortization expense and costs of acquired inventory were adjusted in the net earnings calculation based on the Company's ownership percentage to calculate the adjusted net earnings per share attributable to Bio-Techne. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,300 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Net sales

$ 224,253



$ 184,934



$ 428,452



$ 368,177

Cost of sales



73,353





63,531





139,821





128,361

Gross margin



150,900





121,403





288,631





239,816

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



83,116





68,030





155,714





137,040

Research and development



16,789





16,381





32,830





32,459

Total operating expenses



99,905





84,411





188,544





169,499

Operating income



50,995





36,992





100,087





70,317

Other income (expense)



5,373





113,334





(4,381)





97,812

Earnings before income taxes



56,368





150,326





95,706





168,129

Income taxes



10,224





30,704





16,168





34,111

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 46,144



$ 119,622



$ 79,538



$ 134,018

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest



(130)





-





(130)





-

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



46,274





119,622





79,668





134,018

Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 1.20



$ 3.13



$ 2.06



$ 3.51

Diluted

$ 1.15



$ 3.02



$ 1.98



$ 3.40

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



38,691





38,167





38,614





38,100

Diluted



40,257





39,550





40,135





39,370



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS

12/31/20



6/30/20

Cash and equivalents

$ 165,526



$ 146,625

Short-term available-for-sale investments



117,426





124,268

Accounts receivable, net



128,243





122,534

Inventories



106,590





103,152

Other current assets



24,148





24,341

Total current assets



541,933





520,920



















Property and equipment, net



195,602





176,829

Right of use asset



68,154





71,465

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,250,838





1,244,853

Other assets



11,339





13,522

Total assets

$ 2,067,866



$ 2,027,589



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 70,132



$ 63,270

Contract liabilities



13,217





13,049

Income taxes payable



3,658





2,376

Contingent consideration payable



4,983





5,938

Operating lease liabilities – current



9,912





9,535

Current portion of long-term debt obligations



12,500





12,500

Other current liabilities



3,166





-

Total current liabilities



117,568





106,668



















Deferred income taxes



105,342





101,090

Long-term debt obligations



219,035





344,243

Operating lease liabilities



63,672





67,248

Long-term contingent consideration payable



5,599





199

Other long-term liabilities



25,796





26,949

Stockholders' equity



1,530,854





1,381,192

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,067,866



$ 2,027,589



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Gross margin percentage – GAAP



67.3 %



65.6 %



67.4 %



65.1 % Identified adjustments:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



-





- %



-





- % Amortization of intangibles



3.9 %



4.7 %



4.0 %



4.7 % Stock compensation expense - COGS



0.3 %



0.3





0.3 %



0.2

Gross margin percentage - Adjusted



71.5 %



70.6 %



71.7 %



70.0 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Operating margin percentage – GAAP



22.7 %



20.0 %



23.4 %



19.1 % Identified adjustments:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



-





- %



-





- % Amortization of intangibles



6.8 %



8.2 %



7.1 %



8.2 % Acquisition related expenses



2.0 %



-0.5 %



1.1 %



0.1 % Stock-based compensation



7.2 %



5.7 %



6.9 %



5.3 % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted



38.7 %



33.4 %



38.5 %



32.7 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Net earnings – GAAP attributable to Bio-Techne

$ 46,274



$ 119,622



$ 79,668



$ 134,018

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



11





-





11





-

Amortization of intangibles



14,994





15,108





30,495





30,008

Acquisition related expenses



4,514





(787)





4,746





617

Stock-based compensation



16,225





10,618





29,558





19,418

Restructuring costs



142





-





142





-

Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on investments and Other



(10,197)





(120,449)





(5,846)





(110,048)

Tax impact of above adjustments



(3,041)





24,132





(7,936)





17,151

Tax impact of discrete items



(3,674)





(5,384)





(7,826)





(6,655)

Net earnings - Adjusted

$ 65,248



$ 42,860



$ 123,012



$ 84,510



































Earnings per share - diluted – Adjusted

$ 1.62



$ 1.08



$ 3.06



$ 2.15



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 172,179



$ 141,517



$ 326,625



$ 282,512

Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



52,469





43,846





102,595





86,397

Intersegment revenue



(395)





(429)





(768)





(732)

Consolidated revenue

$ 224,253



$ 184,934



$ 428,452



$ 368,177



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





12/31/20



12/31/19



12/31/20



12/31/19

Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 80,246



$ 60,872



$ 150,598



$ 120,410

Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



8,107





975





16,781





1,875

Segment operating income



88,353





61,847





167,379





122,285

Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,520)





(12)





(2,482)





(2,113)

Adjusted operating income



86,833





61,835





164,897





120,172

Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(23)





-





(23)





-

Amortization of intangibles



(15,027)





(15,108)





(30,528)





(30,008)

Acquisition related expenses



(4,421)





881





(4,558)





(429)

Stock-based compensation



(16,225)





(10,618)





(29,557)





(19,418)

Restructure costs



(142)





-





(142)





-

Operating income

$ 50,995



$ 36,990



$ 100,087



$ 70,317



