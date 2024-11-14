BIO-TECHNE TO HIGHLIGHT NOVEL SOLUTIONS FOR CANCER AND CARRIER SCREENING AT AMP 2024 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPO

Customers will present data from their use of novel assays and kits; company will host educational workshops and discussions for attendees

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced its lineup of presentations and activities for the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place November 19-23 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Asuragen, a Bio-Techne brand, will be exhibiting and showcasing its latest research products for breast cancer monitoring and carrier screening in booth #811.

"The Association for Molecular Pathology is a leading voice in the world of clinical molecular testing. We look forward to its meeting every year to discuss the latest advances in molecular diagnostics and how they can be deployed for improved laboratory outcomes," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment. "This year, we're excited to highlight important new products that will help labs streamline data collection and analysis in critical areas including metastatic breast cancer and carrier screening."

At the AMP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, Asuragen will host, sponsor, or participate in a number of activities and presentations.

ESR1 & Beyond: Leveraging Exosomes for Highly-Sensitive Variant Detection on qPCR

This workshop will showcase the design and performance of the QuantideX® qPCR ESR1 exoMutation Kit combined with the ExoLution Plus cfDNA + exoRNA Isolation Kit to achieve analytical sensitivity of ≤0.1% across 11 ESR1 mutations, utilizing the power of cfDNA and exosomal RNA to deliver best-in-class performance using commonly-available qPCR instruments.

Speaker: Brian Haynes, PhD, Bio-Techne Diagnostics Division

Date and time: Wednesday, November 20, 3:00-3:50 PM PST

Location: Room 212/213

Long-Range PCR Meets Long-Read Sequencing: An Assay for 11 Hard-to-Decipher, High-Frequency Carrier Screening Associated Genes

This workshop will focus on the design and performance of the AmplideX® Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit, combining AmplideX PCR chemistry with the Oxford Nanopore® platform to identify the most challenging genetic alterations like CNVs, large inversions, and pseudogenes using a consolidated workflow.

Speaker: Paul A. Wadsworth, MD, PhD, Resident Physician, Pathology, Stanford University

Date and time: Wednesday, November 20, 12:00-12:50 PM PST

Location: Room 114/115

Fireside Chat: LDT Compliance in an Uncertain Environment

With so much uncertainty around the FDA's laboratory-developed test (LDT) rule, it is challenging for laboratory leaders to make firm plans for how to achieve compliance. This session will consider three different tactical approaches for stage I of the rule: a) labs actively preparing for compliance; b) labs preparing, but cautiously using resources; and c) labs that are taking a 'wait and see' approach.

Discussion Leader: Jordan Laser, MD, Asuragen

Date and time: Wednesday, November 20, 5:15-6:15 PM PST

Location: Room 211

POSTERS

Verification of an RT-qPCR Assay System for Liquid Biopsy Surveillance of Treatment-Resistant ESR1 Mutations

Presenting author: Blaine Caughron, Asuragen

Poster info: G095, Genetics; Saturday, November 23, 9:15 am -10:15 am

Verification of an Amplification-Based Nanopore Sequencing Assay and Software to Genotype Complex, Clinically-Relevant Variants in 11 Hard-to-Decipher Genes with High Carrier Frequencies

Presenting author: Connor A. Parker, Asuragen

Poster info: G094, Genetics; Friday, November 22, 9:15 am -10:15 am

Freeze-Dried, Worry Thawed: Armored RNA New Lyophilized Controls Offer Potential to Advance Molecular Testing in Resource Limited Settings

Presenting author: Deepa Eveleigh, Asuragen

Poster info: ID046, Infectious Disease; Friday, November 22, 9:15 am -10:15 am

Beta Evaluation of a Panel of 11 Challenging Genes Using ONT/AmplideX Chemistry

Presenting author: Anne-Sophie Lebre, Professor of Human Genetics & Clinical Molecular Geneticist, Reims Medical School & University Hospital

Poster info: G013, Genetics; Saturday, November 23, 9:15am -10:15am

Stop by the Asuragen booth (#811) to learn more about the company's products for clinical laboratories. We will also be providing free, professional-quality headshots to all AMP attendees who visit our booth on Thursday or Friday.

For more information about Asuragen's AMP 2024 activities, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com/about/events/association-molecular-pathology.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has over 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation