BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE 27TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE & CELL THERAPY (ASGCT)

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced it will showcase its portfolio of cell and gene therapy workflow solutions at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bio-Techne's booth (#1627) will feature our market-leading portfolio of high-quality life science research use only (RUO) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) reagents, immunoassays, automated proteomic analytical instruments, and multi-omics solutions for accelerating cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing. We will also feature our "Immune Cell Therapy Workflow" multimedia experience, which enables attendees to explore how Bio-Techne's solutions streamline and accelerate the immune cell processing workflow.

Bio-Techne will host three speaker sessions during the conference, featuring both internal experts and customer case studies. The topics covered will include characterizing biodistribution and safety of cell and gene therapies, protein analytics strategies for gene therapy, and advancements in closed systems and non-viral cell engineering for immune cell therapy manufacturing.

Additionally, several Bio-Techne scientists will present posters highlighting our in-house studies in the areas of immune cell culture, automated spatial multi-omics, and protein or viral vector characterization. These include investigations into the efficient activation and expansion of human T cells for CAR-T therapy, RNA/protein ISH imaging of gene therapy biodistribution and persistence, and the multiparameter characterization of adeno-associated virus capsids.

"We are proud to support the advancement of cell and gene therapy research, development and manufacturing with our robust portfolio of innovative tools, reagents and workflow solutions," said Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bio-Techne's portfolio plays a critical role in the development of next-generation cell and gene therapies. Our broad presence at ASGCT will showcase the many roles Bio-Techne plays in catalyzing advances in science and medicine, and ultimately enabling patients to live healthier and longer lives."

Bio-Techne Presentations:

Novel RNAscope™ Multi-omics Spatial Approach to Characterize Biodistribution and Safety of Cell and Gene Therapies

Wednesday, May 8 th from 4:45pm – 5:15pm in Room 337-338

from – in Room 337-338 Presented by Sharel Figueredo , Ph.D.

Protein Analytics Strategies for Gene Therapy – from Viral Vector Characterization to Clinical Trials

Thursday, May 9 th from 8:30am – 9:30am in Room 324-326

from – in Room 324-326 Presented by Hiren Patel , Ph.D. (REGENEXBIO Inc.)

, Ph.D. (REGENEXBIO Inc.) Moderator Chris Heger , Ph.D.

Advancements in GMP and Closed System Reagents for Immune Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Wednesday, May 8 th from 3:45pm -4:00pm in the Exhibit Hall

from in the Exhibit Hall Presented by Miles Smith , Ph.D.

Bio-Techne Poster Presentations:

Efficient T-cell Activation and Expansion for CAR-T Therapy is Dependent on a Complex Interplay of the Starting Donor Population, Activation Antibodies and Expansion Platform

Wednesday, May 8th at 12:00 pm

at Presenter: Hatt Heidtman , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Abstract 868

Next Generation Protein Characterization of CD19-CAR Signaling Cascades

Thursday, May 9th at 12:00 pm

at Presenter: Charles Haitjema , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Abstract 1329

A Versatile Assay for Same-Section Spatial Visualization of Small RNA, mRNA, Exon Junction, Protein and Protein-Protein Interactions

Thursday, May 9th at 12:00 pm

at Presenter: Maithreyan Srinivasan, Ph.D.

Abstract 1397

RNA/Protein Multiomics Imaging Using RNAscope™ Technologies to Understand Nonclinical Biodistribution (BD) and Persistence of Gene Therapy (GT) Products

Thursday, May 9th at 12:00 pm

at Presenter: Maithreyan Srinivasan, Ph.D.

Abstract 1398

Characterization of Adeno-Associated Virus Capsids by a Novel Capillary Isoelectric Focusing Based Fractionation Method and Charge-Detection Mass Spectrometry

Friday, May 10th at 12:00 pm

at Presenter: Chris Heger , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Abstract 1463

