Bio-Techne to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided byBio-Techne Corporation
Feb 24, 2026, 07:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
March 3, 2026
11:10 AM EST
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
March 10, 2026
8:40 AM EDT
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, X or YouTube.
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation
Share this article