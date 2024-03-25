Bio-Thera Solutions Receives IND Clearance From US FDA to Initiate a Phase II Study for BAT8006, an Innovative Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting Folate Receptor α

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions (688177:SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative therapies and biosimilars, today announced receiving IND clearance from the US FDA for a phase II Study for BAT8006, an innovative Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) targeting Folate Receptor α (FRα). The phase II study will investigate the use of BAT8006 for the treatment of subjects with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

FRα is a folic acid-binding protein located on cell membranes that is overexpressed in a variety of solid tumors such as ovarian, lung, breast cancer, etc., but has a limited distribution and a lower level of expression in normal tissues. This differential expression makes FRα an attractive target for cancer drug development. BAT8006 is developed using Bio-Thera's proprietary anti-FRα antibody and proprietary ADC linker-payload combination that includes a systemically stable and cleavable linker and a small molecule topoisomerase I inhibitor. Preclinical studies have shown that BAT8006 demonstrates good stability and safety along with strong anti-tumor activity. The small molecule topoisomerase I inhibitor payload carried by BAT8006 has a strong cell membrane penetration ability, which enables the payload to kill nearby cancer cells after the cancer cells initially targeted by the ADC are killed. This bystander effect gives BAT8006 the potential to effectively overcome the heterogeneity of the tumor. Currently, a phase I study of BAT8006 is ongoing in China. In that trial, the dose escalation study has completed and the dose expansion and dose optimization study in a series of tumors are ongoing. The preliminary data indicated that BAT8006 could potentially be a best-in-class drug. Updated clinical data will be presented at future academic conference.

About Bio-Thera Solutions

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including three approved products: QLETLI® in China, and TOFIDENCE™/ BAT1806 and Avzivi®/Pobevcy® in the US and China. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as ADCs.

