Bio X Cell Announces Board of Director Appointments

A Leading Producer of Monoclonal Antibodies

LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio X Cell, LLC ("BXC" or the "Company"), the world's leading producer of monoclonal antibodies for pre-clinical in vivo research applications, is pleased to announce the appointments of Alan Hirzel and Kevin Ballinger to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan Hirzel to the board alongside Kevin Ballinger, who joined earlier this year," said Chris Conway, CEO of Bio X Cell. "Alan and Kevin bring a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the table, which will serve us well as we execute on BXC's extraordinary strategic growth opportunities following the Company's recent acquisition by Windjammer Capital Investors."

"Alan's deep domain expertise in the antibody space, and success building out the Abcam platform as its former CEO, will prove invaluable as we scale the Bio X Cell business," said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer. "He's a terrific complement to Kevin who, as the former CEO of Aldevron, led that business through a period of significant growth, and during a period of transition from founder to private equity ownership and, ultimately, to a strategic acquirer."

"Many of the same value creation levers we were able to capitalize on at Aldevron, I see at Bio X Cell," said Kevin Ballinger. "It is rare to find a business so well positioned for growth. We've assembled a very capable leadership team to pair with the Company's strong core group of employees. Together they are pursuing best practices that will no doubt lead to success in realizing those opportunities."

"Bio X Cell is at an exciting inflection point," said Alan Hirzel. "Knowing the industry and understanding how disciplined execution of a well-defined strategy can contribute to outsized growth, I'm confident in being able to contribute to the value creation process. This was an important consideration in joining the board, so I'm delighted to be partnering with the BXC and Windjammer teams."

About Alan Hirzel

Mr. Hirzel is an accomplished business leader, investor and former CEO of Abcam, where he led a decade-long transformation that significantly enhanced the company's business model, innovation, brand and operational quality, culminating in its acquisition by Danaher for $5.7 billion in December 2023. During his tenure at Abcam, he led the company to provide highly validated antibodies for use in early detection and stratification of patients prescribed antibody drugs in oncology. Prior to Abcam, Mr. Hirzel was a Partner at Bain & Company in London, where he led the Healthcare Practice and advised executives and private equity investors on growth strategies. He holds a B.S. in Plant Molecular Biology, M.S. in Bioprocessing and MBA from Cornell University.

About Kevin Ballinger

Mr. Ballinger is an accomplished, results-driven executive, board member and, from 2020 to 2023, was CEO of Aldevron, a leading manufacturer of nucleic acids and proteins used for gene and cell therapies, gene editing technologies, DNA and RNA vaccines. He was recruited to scale the organization, increase capabilities and commercial footprint, and remained in place following Danaher's $9.6 billion acquisition of the company in 2021. Prior to Aldevron he spent 25 years at Boston Scientific, most recently as EVP and Global President of Interventional Cardiology. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and MBA from the University of Minnesota.

About Bio X Cell

Bio X Cell is the world's leading producer of high purity monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) primarily for use in preclinical in vivo research applications. The Company's 450+ functional grade antibodies are used by 1,500+ academic, government, pharmaceutical, and biotech customers in a wide range of research areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious disease, as reflected in more than 20,000 research publication citations. BXC is headquartered in the US with distribution centers in Germany, China, Singapore and Korea, and partnerships with over 30 global distributors, enabling supply of mAbs to customers in over 50 countries throughout the world.

To learn more visit https://bioxcell.com/

Media Contact:

Connor Halverson

That's Nice LLC, on behalf of Bio X Cell

Tel: +1 212 366 4455

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bio X Cell