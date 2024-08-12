Bio X Cell Announces CEO Appointment

A Leading Producer of Monoclonal Antibodies

LEBANON, N.H., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio X Cell, LLC ("BXC" or the "Company"), a leading producer of monoclonal antibodies for pre-clinical in vivo research applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Conway as Chief Executive Officer.

Christopher Conway is a seasoned business executive with a 20+ year consistent track record of exceeding goals, developing talent, and change transformation across a variety of industry verticals: aerospace, pharmaceutical/biotech and contract research, development, and manufacturing. Over the last two decades Chris has exceeded growth goals in various roles at AMRI, Johnson & Johnson, and Dynabil Industries. Currently, Mr. Conway is the Chief Executive Officer of Bio X Cell, LLC.

Mr. Conway has extensive experience in both small molecule and Biologics drug discovery, most recently as President of Research and Development (R&D) at Curia. Chris joined Curia (formerly AMRI) in 2008 from Johnson & Johnson and progressed through a series of commercial leadership roles. In 2015 he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Drug Discovery and Development Business Unit Head. He led that business through a period of significant organic and inorganic growth culminating in his promotion to President of the R&D business unit in 2019 and P&L leadership of twenty sites globally.

"As my successor, Chris not only brings strong business and industry credentials, but an understanding and respect for Bio X Cell's culture and mission to advance scientific discovery and innovation by providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service," said the Company's founder, Klaus Lubbe. Dr. Lubbe sold a majority stake in BXC to Windjammer Capital Investors ("Windjammer") in November 2023 and remains involved, particularly with respect to new product development, as a board member and minority shareholder.

"During his tenure at AMRI/Curia, Chris held diverse leadership roles and helped the business continue to grow as the company evolved from founder-led to private equity ownership," said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer. "That experience, combined with his proven leadership skillset, commercial expertise and reach across the drug development industry, make him uniquely qualified to lead BXC through the next phase of growth and business expansion."

"Bio X Cell's tremendous brand reputation throughout the global research community, especially within academia and government, is a testament to the care and attention Klaus and team have brought to the business since its founding in 1997," said Mr. Conway. "The opportunity to build on that strong foundation, continue to expand upon Bio X Cell's high quality, extensive product offering, and extend its reach within the commercial sector, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, are what attracted me to the CEO role."

About Bio X Cell

Bio X Cell is a leading producer of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) primarily for use in preclinical in vivo research applications. The Company's 400+ functional grade antibodies are used by 1,500+ academic, government and commercial customers in a wide range of research areas including cancer, immunology, and neuroscience, reflected in more than 20,000 research publication citations. BXC supplies research use only mAbs to customers in over fifty countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

