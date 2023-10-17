Bio4t2 announces trial evaluating repeat infusions of CAR-T targeting solid tumors without lymphodepletion

News provided by

Bio4t2

17 Oct, 2023, 11:17 ET

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio4t2® received regulatory approvals to repeatedly administer patients with T cells engineered to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting BT-001, an antigen on solid tumors identified using the PrismCore platform. The CAR-T, termed B4t2-001, are predicted to engraft without preparative chemotherapy (lymphodepletion) based on the Bio-Engine technology enabling multiple infusions for each recipient to further improve the therapeutic effect.

Continue Reading
Bio4t2, global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company combines PrismCore and Bio-Engine technologies to advance cutting-edge CAR-T therapy in phase 1 clinical trial.
Bio4t2, global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company combines PrismCore and Bio-Engine technologies to advance cutting-edge CAR-T therapy in phase 1 clinical trial.

The PrismCore platform generates CAR-T that recognizes overexpressed self-antigens on solid tumors. Bio-Engine adapts the CAR-T to transiently recognize a subset of circulating blood cells to boost the numbers of infused genetically modified T cells without the need for preparative chemotherapy. Bio4t2 harnesses these technologies to unlock the commercial potential of CAR-T in patients with invasive cancers.

A prior pilot investigator-initiated trial (clinicaltrials.gov NCT05621486) demonstrated that B4t2-001 can engraft to the range of 40 to 50% of circulating lymphocytes, even when lymphodepletion was omitted, and resulted in anti-tumor effects.

"This new phase 1 trial builds off our pilot clinical study which concluded a few weeks ago," said Dr. Laurence Cooper MD-PhD, Executive Chairman of the board. "Treating solid tumors depends on identifying targets that are uniformly expressed across cancer cells and engrafting CAR-T without immunological exhaustion. We combine our PrismCore and Bio-Engine technologies to achieve both goals and advance our cutting-edge CAR-T for the many patients with solid tumors," added Dr. Cooper.

"PrismCore identifies targets on invasive cancers and Bio-Engine harnesses normal blood cells to create a niche for CAR-T engraftment without the use of preparative chemotherapy," said Farzad Haerizadeh, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, and co-founder. "Based on the success of our pilot clinical study, Bio4t2's CAR-T is predicted to attack the tumor again and again without the cost, complexity, and toxicities, associated with lymphodepletion," said Haerizadeh.

About the clinical trial 

The phase 1 investigator-initiated study (clinicals.gov NCT06072989) evaluates intra-patient repeat administration and inter-patient ascending doses of B4t2-001 targeting BT-001 without lymphodepletion in adult patients with solid tumors at Shanghai East and Shanghai Artemed hospitals in the People's Republic of China. Furthermore, this trial assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and preliminary efficacy of autologous CAR-T.

About Bio4t2®

Bio4t2 is a global clinical stage privately held biopharmaceutical company generating CAR-T that recognizes solid tumors using exclusive technologies. The proprietary PrismCore platform combines algorithmic learning with supervised and iterative designs of CARs to rapidly generate genetically modified T cells that recognize overexpressed self-antigens. The unique Bio-Engine technology enhances engraftment without preparative chemotherapy (lymphodepletion) facilitating repeat dosing of CAR-T. With operations in People's Republic of China and USA, Bio4t2 swiftly translates CAR-T into clinical trials to understand their therapeutic potential. Bio4t2 is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

Media Contact:
Jenny Bourbiel
[email protected] 

General Contact:
Farzad Haerizadeh
[email protected]

SOURCE Bio4t2

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.