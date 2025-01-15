BIOA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead BioAge Labs, Inc. Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of stock of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge's initial public offering conducted on September 26, 2024 (the "IPO"), of the important March 10, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased BioAge stock you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the BioAge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=33167 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 10, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants touted its lead product candidate azelaprag in connection with BioAge's ongoing STRIDES clinical trial with expectations of topline results in 2025. Defendants also mentioned its collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company's ("Lilly") Chorus clinical development organization who would be advising and assisting on all aspects of the STRIDES trial design and execution. Defendants further discussed the potential for a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older. Therefore, the IPO represented to the public that there were no safety concerns and BioAge expected top line results and to meet its primary endpoint goals in connection with its STRIDES clinical trial.

Contrary to these representations, BioAge discontinued the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after several subjects showed elevated levels of liver enzymes warning of potential organ damage. As a result, defendants discontinued the clinical trial and halted further enrollment. Given the fact that defendants failure to disclose the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies, defendants' statements in BioAge's registration statement were false and/or materially misleading at the time of the IPO. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

