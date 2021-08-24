Bioabsorbable Stents Market to Grow by USD 126.13 Million at 7.11% CAGR during 2021-2025|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bioabsorbable Stents Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and Ambulatory surgical centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) Forecasts 2021-2025: https://www.technavio.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-market-industry-analysis

The bioabsorbable stents market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CADs. In addition, the growing demand for MI procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

Major Five Bioabsorbable Stents Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Elixir Medical Corp.

Kyoto Medical Design Co. Ltd.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ambulatory surgical centers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioabsorbable Stents Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

