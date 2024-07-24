Bioactive Glass Market size is set to grow by USD 1.55 billion from 2024-2028, High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioactive glass market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.55 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.48% during the forecast period. High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product launches and approvals. However, stringent regulations and product recalls of bioactive glass poses a challenge. Key market players include Arthrex Inc., BioMin Technologies Ltd., Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd., Curasan Inc., Vibrantz, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LASAK s.r.o., Matexcel, Merck KGaA, Mo-Sci Corp., NanoFUSE Biologics LLC, NORAKER, NovaBone Products LLC, Pulpdent Corp., SCHOTT AG, Stryker Corp., Synergy Biomedical LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Silicate-based glass, Phosphate-based glass, and Borate-based glass), Application (Medical, Dentistry, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Arthrex Inc., BioMin Technologies Ltd., Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd., Curasan Inc., Vibrantz, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LASAK s.r.o., Matexcel, Merck KGaA, Mo-Sci Corp., NanoFUSE Biologics LLC, NORAKER, NovaBone Products LLC, Pulpdent Corp., SCHOTT AG, Stryker Corp., Synergy Biomedical LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The bioactive glass market is witnessing significant growth due to vendors introducing advanced products. In February 2022, Bonalive Orthopedics' S53P4 bioactive glass granules received a breakthrough device designation from the FDA. This product, used for filling bony voids, protects against microbial colonization and promotes bone regeneration. In March 2022, Synergetics Corporation launched BIOSPHERE FLEX SP Extremities, a collagen/sodium hyaluronate carrier with spherical bioactive glass granules. These innovations demonstrate the market's dynamic nature and are expected to drive growth throughout the forecast period.

The Bioactive Glass market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, particularly in Dental and Medical. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for tissue engineering solutions in Diabetic foot ulcers and Septic osteoporosis treatment. Silicate-based glasses, such as 45S5 bioactive glass, are gaining popularity due to their osteoconductive and biocompatible qualities. These glasses promote biological reaction with living tissues, leading to bone regeneration and wound healing. In the Dental segment, hydroxyapatite implants and coatings are commonly used in Orthopedic jaw surgeries and dental repair. The Orthopedics segment also benefits from bioactive glasses in Osteomyelitis treatment and Craniofacial procedures. The geriatric patient population's ageing bones require advanced materials like bioactive glasses for bone mineral density restoration. Bioactive glasses are composed of silicon, calcium, and phosphorus, mimicking the mineral structure of genuine bone. Customised formulations cater to contemporary healthcare needs, making them a valuable addition to conventional materials in Materials science. The biological reaction between these glasses and physiological fluids results in the regenerating processes essential for bone repair and dental filling. Bioactive glasses offer unique advantages over conventional materials, including their osteoconductive and biocompatible qualities. These properties make them suitable for a wide range of Orthopaedic and Dental applications. The future of bioactive glasses lies in their potential role in Regenerative medicine, making them a crucial investment for businesses in the healthcare industry.

Market Challenges

The bioactive glass market is subject to various regulations and potential product recalls, which can significantly impact market growth. Strict regulatory frameworks require medical products, including bioactive glass, to undergo rigorous safety and efficacy evaluations before approval. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in recalls, which may negatively affect market growth. Sterility is a major concern for manufacturers and suppliers of bioactive glass, as defective products can lead to revision surgeries and negative health effects. Consequently, the production and sale of bioactive glass are heavily regulated, and any non-compliant product may face recalls, ultimately reducing sales volume and market expansion during the forecast period.

The Bioactive Glass market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in various medical sectors. Challenges such as gum regeneration, coverings for artificial organs, and implants in the neurological industry require biocompatible materials. Bioactive Glass, a ceramic material, offers biodegradability and biostability, making it an ideal choice. In the medical sector, it is used for repairing bones and damaged tissue through implantation and grafting. Bioactive Glass's high bioactivity makes it suitable for use in medical devices and aids, including 3D printed implants and coverings. Its biocompatibility ensures quicker healing and integration with human tissues. In surgical operations, it is used for hard and soft tissue regeneration, including bone structure repair. The use of 3D printing technology in Bioactive Glass production allows for customized implants and geometries, catering to specific medical needs. Its heat resistance and crystallization properties make it suitable for heating procedures. The challenges of organ transplant and drug delivery pathways are addressed through Bioactive Glass's biodegradability and ability to act as a scaffold for tissue growth. Surgeons rely on Bioactive Glass for its mechanical properties and high bioactivity, making it a valuable tool in medical facilities for various medical procedures. Its use in medical implants and medical aids offers a promising future in the field of medical technology.

Segment Overview

This bioactive glass market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Silicate-based glass

1.2 Phosphate-based glass

1.3 Borate-based glass Application 2.1 Medical

2.2 Dentistry

2.3 Cosmetics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Silicate-based glass- Silicate-based bioactive glass is a valuable biomaterial used in dental and orthopedic applications. In orthopedics, it is employed in the treatment of various conditions such as fractures and dislocations in the lower extremity, total and partial hip replacements, and spinal fusions. During spinal fusion procedures following cervical and lumbar spine surgeries, this glass delivers low-intensity electrical signals to stimulate natural bone healing. In dentistry, the rising incidence of oral diseases, including dental caries and periodontal diseases, necessitates the use of dental implants. Bioactive glass, particularly silicate-based, plays a crucial role in this context. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, caused by high sugar consumption, inadequate fluoride exposure, and smoking, is expected to fuel the demand for dental implants and, consequently, the bioactive glass market during the forecast period.

The global glass insulators market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for reliable and durable insulation solutions in power transmission and distribution networks. Key players in the market are focusing on innovation and enhancing product quality to meet stringent industry standards. Growth trends indicate a rising adoption of glass insulators due to their superior performance in extreme weather conditions and longer lifespan compared to traditional materials. The market's expansion is also supported by ongoing infrastructure development projects and the modernization of electrical grids globally.

Research Analysis

The Bioactive Glass (BG) market encompasses a type of glass material that interacts with biological fluids to form a bond with living tissues. This market finds extensive applications in the dental and medical industries for tissue engineering, bone regeneration, and wound healing. BG is made of silicate-based glasses, which include silicon, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, and ceramic components. These glasses exhibit biodegradability and biostability, making them ideal for medical sector applications. BG is particularly useful in the dental industry for dental repair and in the medical industry for diabetic foot ulcers and septic osteoporosis treatment. In tissue engineering, BG promotes the growth of osteoblasts, the cells responsible for bone formation, by stimulating a biological reaction. The interaction between BG and living tissues results in the formation of new bone and the integration of medical devices and aids into the body. BG's unique properties make it a valuable tool in surgical operations and medical aids, including grafting and implants such as hydroxyapatite implants. The market for BG continues to grow due to its versatility and ability to promote the regeneration and healing of human tissues.

Market Research Overview

The Bioactive Glass market is a significant segment in the healthcare industry, gaining prominence in dental and medical applications due to its unique properties. These glasses, primarily silicate-based, mimic the mineral structure of living tissues, promoting bone regeneration and wound healing. They are biocompatible and osteoconductive, facilitating the growth of osteoblasts and inhibiting the activity of osteoclasts. Bioactive Glass finds extensive use in various healthcare sectors, including orthopedics and dentistry. In orthopedics, it is used for osteomyelitis treatment, orthopedic jaw surgeries, and bone plate applications. In dentistry, it is used for tooth filling, dental implants, and hydroxyapatite coating. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of bone abnormalities, diabetic foot ulcers, and septic osteoporosis are driving the demand for bioactive glass. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the development of customized formulations and the integration of 3D printing technology for personalized implants and medication delivery systems. Bioactive Glass is composed of silicon, calcium, phosphorus, and sodium, closely resembling the mineral structure of genuine bone. It interacts with physiological fluids to release ions that stimulate biological reactions, leading to faster healing and regeneration. The market for bioactive glass is vast, with potential applications in nerve conduits, spinal cord damage, gum regeneration, and even artificial organs. The market is expected to grow further as researchers continue to explore the possibilities of this versatile material in contemporary healthcare.

