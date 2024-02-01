Bioadhesives Market Global Forecast up to 2030, Featuring Ellsworth Adhesives, Dermglu, Arkema, Ashland, EcoSynthetix, Lubrizol, Camurus, Medtronic & Advanced Medical Solutions Group

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioadhesives Market by Type (Plant based and Animal based), by Application (Paper& Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care, Medical),And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Regional Outlook- Global Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioadhesives market was worth USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to be worth USD 9.7 billion by 2030, increasing at a rate of 16.0% between 2020 and 2030.

The global market for bioadhesives is expanding rapidly as a result of government rules and policies aimed at reducing pollution and customer demand for biodegradable goods. Demand for high-quality biodegradable goods, market investment, and government regulations and subsidies all contribute to the expanding usage of bio-based products in end-use sectors. Bioadhesives are widely used in packaging and paper, building, wood, personal care, and medicine.

  This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Bioadhesives Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.
  This research gives an in-depth analysis of the Bioadhesives Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.
  This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the Bioadhesives Market.
  This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the Bioadhesives Market.
Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Plant based
5.3. Animal based

6. Application: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Paper & Packaging
6.3. Construction
6.4. Woodworking
6.5. Personal Care
6.6. Medical
6.7. Others

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)
7.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
7.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)
7.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)
7.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
8.2. Market Developments

9. Vendor Profiles

  • Ellsworth Adhesives
  • Dermglu
  • Arkema
  • Ashland
  • EcoSynthetix
  • The Lubrizol Corp
  • Camurus
  • Medtronic
  • B Braun Melsungen
  • Advanced Medical Solutions Group

