BioAI Executive Team Welcomes Expert Digital Pathologist Dr. Michael Bonham to Executive Team

News provided by

BioAI Health

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Accomplished Chief Medical Officer joins executive team for emerging Biotech company to propel digital pathology outcomes forward

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAI Health, an emerging leader in the development of AI/SciML-driven predictive testing to improve cancer treatment and outcomes, announced the addition of Michael Bonham MD, PhD to the growing BioAI executive team, where he will be joining as Chief Pathologist and Executive Medical Director. Dr. Bonham will oversee all of BioAI's pharma-sponsored digital biomarker programs and help expand the company's growing pathology network.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Bonham join our team to support our expanding digital biomarkers business," said Thomas Colarusso, CEO and Cofounder at BioAI. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing novel molecular diagnostic tests and digital pathology applications in Oncology."

Dr. Michael Bonham is an innovative board-certified anatomic pathologist dedicated to understanding digital pathology, AI, and genomics and help lead the convergence of these rapidly evolving technologies towards redefining the future of healthcare and medicine.

"The transformative changes brought by AI technology are now impacting all aspects of our lives," said Dr. Bohman. "The healthcare space presents certain unique challenges and opportunities incorporating AI into patient care that will change how we think about data. I am excited to join an early-stage company in the space with such a seasoned experienced executive management team to help lead this change."

Over the last decade, Dr. Bonham has developed specific expertise in the clinical applications of digital pathology software, laboratory automation, and diagnostic test development. His previous roles include Chief Medical Officer at Proscia, Head of Pathology at Driver, and Clinical Director of Pathology at Genomic Health. He completed his pathology training at the University of California, San Francisco including specialty fellowships in surgical pathology and genitourinary pathology. He received his MD and PhD in Genomic Sciences from the University of Washington.

"At BioAI, we have the ability to bring together digital pathology images, molecular results and clinical data into workflows that will generate novel insights and improve patient access to the newest trials and therapies," said Dr. Bonham. 

BioAI Health  is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine. We partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world to develop novel predictive tests that can help improve patient therapeutic treatment decisions and outcomes. Learn more at bioaihealth.com .

SOURCE BioAI Health

Also from this source

BioAI Health Welcomes Jill Stefanelli, PhD, As Latest Addition to Seasoned Advisory Board

BioAI Health Announces the Appointment of Martin Baatz, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.