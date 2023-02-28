BioAI Health Announces the Appointment of Martin Baatz, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran digital biomarker executive joins emerging company in precision medicine to further enterprise go-to market success.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAI Health, an emerging leader in the development of AI/SciML-driven predictive testing to improve cancer treatment and outcomes, today announced the appointment of Martin Baatz, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer of the company. In this role, Baatz will be deeply involved in scaling the company's growth and global business operations.

"Martin brings decades of experience in computational pathology and digital biomarkers, serving customers, scaling businesses, and fostering inclusive environments for employees to grow and thrive," said Colarusso. "He has a proven ability to operate autonomously with large scope and is known for his people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of customers, and dedication to building high-performance teams. Being located in Europe he will be instrumental in expanding BioAI's business to European customers and supporting them with services onsite. "

Baatz comes with a 20-year background pioneering the field of Computational Pathology, applying AI for the development of novel digital biomarkers, and supporting pharma customers in the clinical and preclinical development of new drugs. Prior to his role at BioAI, he served as Chief Commercialization Officer at Panakeia Technologies, Ltd, London. Prior to Panakeia, Baatz was General Manager of the Computational Pathology organization of AstraZeneca in Munich. Prior to AstraZeneca, he was Chief Services Officer at Definiens AG, Munich, where he was instrumental in building the business operations needed to deliver against a large portfolio of partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

"I am really excited to join this strong team of industry experts and scientists at BioAI Health. I have observed BioAI Health since its foundation and I am really impressed by the development of the company and the business. The development of targeted therapies is one of the main approaches today for fighting cancer. This however requires effective biomarkers and an appropriate set of underlying data. BioAI's unique platform with the capability to analyze multi-modal and multi-omics patient data, the Atlas data-hub initiative, and the team's strong experience in various disciplines together form a very compelling offering in this market," commented Baatz.

BioAI Health is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine. We partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world to develop novel predictive tests that can help improve patient therapeutic treatment decisions and outcomes. Learn more at bioaihealth.com.

