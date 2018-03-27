BioAmber announces webcast of fiscal fourth quarter 2017 financial results

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call, and will remain available on BioAmber's website until April 4th, 2018. An audio of the replay is also available by dialing:

North American Callers: 1-888-390-0541

International Callers: 416-764-8677

Passcode: 471536 #

About BioAmber

BioAmber (OTCPK: BIOA) is a renewable materials company. Its innovative technology platform combines biotechnology and catalysis to convert renewable feedstock into building block materials that are used in a wide variety of everyday products including plastics, paints, textiles, food additives and personal care products. For more information visit www.bio-amber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about BioAmber, including but not limited to statements with respect to BioAmber's plans to consummate its proposed underwritten offering of common stock and warrants. BioAmber may use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," "plan," "projected" or the negative of such words or other similar words or phrases to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether or not BioAmber will be able to generate sufficient cash flows and obtain the additional financing necessary to continue as a going concern and to grow its business, develop its products and respond to competitive pressures, the impact of the termination of BioAmber's joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd. on its ability to maintain and expand its operations at its Sarnia, Ontario facility, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the underwritten offering of common stock and warrants, our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the NYSE, BioAmber's business and financial condition, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by BioAmber, see disclosures contained in BioAmber's public filings with the SEC, including the risks discussed under the heading "Item 1.A Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and under the heading "Risk Factors" of the prospectus supplement for this offering. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and BioAmber undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

SOURCE BioAmber Inc.

