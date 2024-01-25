bioaqualife Introduces First-of-its-Kind Biodegradable Shrink Wrap Tape for Shrink Wrap Industry

Biotape biodegrades through microbial action in landfills.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bioaqualife, a leading sustainable materials company, has launched an innovative new biodegradable shrink wrap tape engineered specifically for marine and other industries. The biotape provides the performance of traditional marine grade shrink wrap tapes while safely biodegrading in natural environments.

The new bioaqualife biodegradable Shrink Wrap Tape is designed for taping and sealing seams in ALL shrink wrapping applications, marine, containment, construction, and total winterization applications. The tape's flexible 9 mil biodegradable polyethylene backing and high-tack rubber adhesive ensures secure bonds and easy wrapping. The product was tested on all traditional shrink wrap surfaces and out-performed even in 10℉ (well below zero) conditions.

"We engineered this tape from the ground up to meet the demanding requirements of marine as well as all possible shrink wrap applications while upholding our commitment to biodegradability," said Carsten Petersen, GM of Bioaqualife. "It can withstand sun, salt, and weathering but will break down naturally when disposed of correctly in a landfill - reducing waste and preventing microplastics from entering ecosystems."

Key features and benefits of bioaqualife shrink wrap Biodegradable Shrink Wrap Tape include:

  • Strong adhesion and quick stick for reliable bonds even in wet conditions
  • Flexible backing conforms well over curves, rivets, and complex surfaces
  • Can be exposed to heat during shrink wrapping without melting or release
  • Biodegrades naturally in a landfill
  • Safe for aquatic animals and marine environment

The tape has undergone rigorous testing to ensure optimal performance for marine and all types of shrink-wrapping applications such as home protection, building/construction and boat storage protection.

Key test results include:

  • 75 oz/in adhesion to stainless steel surfaces
  • 35 oz/in adhesion to backing
  • 25 lb/in tensile strength
  • Operating range from 20°F to 160°F
  • Conformable from 30°F to 140°F

"bioaqualife's biodegradable tape allows us to be proactive in preserving the waters our boats sail in and the landfills when the product is finished it's use," continues  Carsten Petersen, GM.

The bioaqualife Marine Biodegradable Shrink Wrap biotape is available to order through  www.bioaqualife.com. It is offered in 3" cores in white and transparent color options. The tape contains no heavy metals and is made in the United States.

As the marine industry's first biodegradable shrink wrap tape, this innovative product exemplifies bioaqualife's mission to develop sustainable alternatives that protect people, property and the planet.

About Bioaqualife

Founded in 2023, bioaqualife produces innovative biomaterials that provide sustainable alternatives to plastics. By producing films and tapes that provide a "bacterial feast" for landfill bacteria, bioaqualife products degrade in years versus centuries under most landfill conditions. Their biodegradable products include shrink films, agricultural films, construction, packaging tapes, and more. bioaqualife is headquartered in Narragansett, RI.  www.bioaqualife.com

For more information contact:
Christa Martin
[email protected]
858-775-2652

SOURCE bioaqualife

