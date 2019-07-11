BioArctic and Eisai to Present BAN2401 at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that presentations related to BAN2401 will be given at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2019 (AAIC®) to be held July 14-18 in Los Angeles, USA.

In addition to the presentations, BioArctic's partner Eisai will sponsor an interactive satellite symposium focusing on the rationale and opportunities for drug development in preclinical Alzheimer's disease – clinically normal people with increased cerebral amyloid deposition who are at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The symposium will take place Tuesday, July 16.

Presentations related to BAN2401 during AAIC® 2019:

Presentation ID Topic Date and Time

(Pacific Daylight Time) Abstract ID: 35340

Poster P4-704 BAN2401 binding to soluble aggregated amyloid-beta species

Presenter: Dr. Lars Lannfelt, Uppsala University and BioArctic Wednesday, July 17

1:00 – 2:00 PM Abstract ID: 35653

Poster P4-657 Population Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Analyses of BAN2401 In Patients with Early Alzheimer's Disease: Correlation of BAN2401 Exposure, PET Standard Uptake Value Ratio, and Cognitive Outcomes Wednesday, July 17

1:00 – 2:00 PM Abstract ID: 35585

Oral presentation

DT-01-01 BAN2401 In Early Alzheimer's Disease: Neurodegeneration Biomarker Analysis From Randomized Phase 2 Study Wednesday, July 17

2:00 – 2:15 PM

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 a.m. CET on July 11, 2019.

Notes to editors

About BAN2401

BAN2401 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. BAN2401 has a unique binding profile and selectively binds to and eliminates soluble, toxic amyloid-beta aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer's disease. As such, BAN2401 has the potential to have an effect on the disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market BAN2401 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401. Currently, a global confirmatory Phase 3 clinical study (Clarity AD) of BAN2401 in patients with early Alzheimer´s disease is underway. According to Eisai, the final readout of the primary endpoint of the study is targeted for 2022.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the development and commercialization agreement on the BAN2401 antibody, which was signed in December 2007, and the development and commercialization agreement on the antibody BAN2401 back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has no development costs for BAN2401 in Alzheimer's disease.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market- and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Eisai defines their corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which Eisai calls their human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across the global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai strives to realize their hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in the strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Eisai has been working to establish a social environment that involves patients in each community in cooperation with various stakeholders including the government, healthcare professionals and care workers, and is estimated to have held over ten thousand dementia awareness events worldwide. As a pioneer in the field of dementia treatment, Eisai is striving to not only develop next generation treatments but also to develop diagnosis methods and provide solutions. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.

For more information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, PhD, CEO, BioArctic AB

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Telephone: + 46 8 695 69 30

